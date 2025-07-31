Everybody, Except PM, FM, Know India's Is 'Dead Economy': Rahul Gandhi
Speaking with reporters in the Parliament House complex, Gandhi also claimed that a trade deal with the US will happen and Trump will define it, while Prime Minister Modi will do what the American President tells him to do.
Gandhi's remarks came after US President Donald Trump announced the imposition of 25 per cent tariff and penalties on India and called India and Russia“dead economies”. Asked about Trump's criticism of the Indian economy, Gandhi said,“He is right, everybody knows this except the prime minister and the finance minister, Everybody knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy. I am glad that President Trump has stated a fact.”
Gandhi alleged that the BJP has destroyed the Indian economy in order to help billionaire Gautam Adani.
“The External Affairs Minister gives a speech that we have a genius foreign policy. On one hand, the US is abusing you and on the other hand China is after, and thirdly when you send delegations across the globe then no country condemns Pakistan. How are they running the country? They don't know how to run the country,” Gandhi said.Read Also Rahul Gandhi Dares PM Modi To Call Trump A Liar In Lok Sabha, Rahul Questions Political Will Behind Operation Sindoo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment