Everybody, Except PM, FM, Know India's Is 'Dead Economy': Rahul Gandhi

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said everybody except Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman know that India is a“dead economy”, as he alleged that the BJP-led government has destroyed India's economic, defence and foreign policies.

Speaking with reporters in the Parliament House complex, Gandhi also claimed that a trade deal with the US will happen and Trump will define it, while Prime Minister Modi will do what the American President tells him to do.

Gandhi's remarks came after US President Donald Trump announced the imposition of 25 per cent tariff and penalties on India and called India and Russia“dead economies”. Asked about Trump's criticism of the Indian economy, Gandhi said,“He is right, everybody knows this except the prime minister and the finance minister, Everybody knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy. I am glad that President Trump has stated a fact.”

Gandhi alleged that the BJP has destroyed the Indian economy in order to help billionaire Gautam Adani.

“The External Affairs Minister gives a speech that we have a genius foreign policy. On one hand, the US is abusing you and on the other hand China is after, and thirdly when you send delegations across the globe then no country condemns Pakistan. How are they running the country? They don't know how to run the country,” Gandhi said.

Read Also Rahul Gandhi Dares PM Modi To Call Trump A Liar In Lok Sabha, Rahul Questions Political Will Behind Operation Sindoo