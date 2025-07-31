ACT Expands Central American Presence With New Site In Guatemala

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2025) - Advanced Call Center Technologies (ACT), a leading employee-owned provider of outsourced customer experience solutions, is proud to announce the opening of its newest facility in Guatemala with a capacity for over 800 seats. This strategic expansion reinforces ACT's continued commitment to delivering world-class support to its global partners while investing in regions that offer rich talent, strong infrastructure, and a demonstrated record of service excellence.

The new site, located in the heart of Guatemala City, is a direct response to increased demand from ACT's partners across key industries-including healthcare, financial services, retail, and more-and represents the next step in the company's long-term strategy to scale with purpose. The opening also reflects the strong trust ACT has earned from its partners by consistently delivering high-touch, high-impact experiences that enhance customer loyalty and business growth.

"Our decision to expand in Guatemala was driven by the performance, dedication, and professionalism of our existing team in the region," said CEO Hunter Croft. "This new site gives us the ability to support additional growth from both existing and new partners and leverage our long tenured local leadership. Guatemala offers a deep talent pool, rich with highly educated, multilingual employees."

Guatemala: A Proven Market for Customer Experience

Since opening its first Guatemalan site in 2017, ACT has established itself as a leading employer and highly reputed member of the economic community. Leveraging the country's strong multilingual talent pool, cultural alignment with U.S. markets, and business-friendly environment that encourages growth, ACT's Guatemala team has consistently delivered scalable top-tier customer experience solutions. Expanding operations in this region allows ACT to further tap into these advantages and build on the foundation of success already established.

The new Guatemala City site will mirror the company's high standards for workplace design and employee experience, featuring collaborative workspaces, wellness amenities, and access to career development programs. As with all ACT locations, the facility will be rooted in the company's culture of ownership, which fosters engagement and empowers team members to take an active role in the success of the business and the satisfaction of the partners they serve.

Supporting Global Partners, One Community at a Time

The opening of ACT's new Guatemala site reinforces the strength and flexibility of the company's global delivery model-an intentional blend of onshore, nearshore, and offshore capabilities designed to meet the evolving needs of modern customer experience programs.

With operations in the United States, Latin America, South Africa, and the Philippines, ACT offers partners seamless support across geographies, time zones, and languages. This expansion increases capacity in a proven nearshore market, providing additional scalability and redundancy while maintaining the high-touch, personalized service that partners expect from ACT.

"Our team in Guatemala has set the customer experience bar high for the last ten years, and this expansion reflects the strength of that performance," said Croft. "The talent here is outstanding, our team continues to deliver, and partner response has been overwhelmingly positive. Since learning of our intent to expand in Guatemala City, several of our partners have immediately made plans to expand their presence with us."

ACT's new Guatemala facility will play a critical role in ACT's ability to provide multilingual, multi-channel customer experiences-from voice and email to chat, social, and SMS-with the operational strength and geographic diversity needed to support long-term growth. It also positions ACT to navigate shifting market demands, seasonal spikes, and the dynamic needs of enterprise partners with confidence and speed.

Built on Trust, Driven by Purpose

ACT's growth in Guatemala is a continuation of the company's 100% organic growth, and reflects the enduring partnerships with leading brands who rely on ACT to represent their business with consistency and operational excellence. From customer service and technical support to sales and fraud prevention, ACT's people-centered approach is designed to foster long-term relationships and measurable results, as evidenced by their remarkable average partner tenure of 10+ years.

About ACT:

ACT is a U.S.-based business process outsourcing provider and global leader in customer care. Our approach is founded on a winning formula - that the best solutions integrate Employee Experience (EX) + Customer Experience (CX) + User Experience (UX) + Digital Experience (DX) + Multi-experience (MX) for an outstanding Total Experience (TX) overall. As a 100% employee-owned company, we have placed Employee Experience at the center of our business strategy because we know that engaged employees ensure the best customer outcomes. As shareholders in the business, our Employee Owners have a personal interest in delivering value to our partners, and their motivations are uniquely aligned to our partners' success.

We have more than 27 years' experience helping our partners drive growth and brand loyalty by providing amazing experiences across every touchpoint and channel of the customer journey. We serve many of the world's top companies spanning a wide range of verticals, including numerous Fortune 50 partners. We offer a broad range of leading-edge technologies and custom solutions tailored to your business needs to make every unique customer connection count.