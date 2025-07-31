403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Warns Medvedev Over Recent Comments
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump harshly rebuked Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian president and current deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, in a statement on Thursday.
Trump issued a warning to Medvedev to "watch his words" following the Russian official’s recent comments that hinted at the possibility of a wider war.
“Tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he’s still President, to watch his words. He’s entering very dangerous territory,’ Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Medvedev had earlier lashed out at Trump, accusing him of pushing tensions between Moscow and Washington to dangerous levels.
He claimed Trump’s intensifying demands regarding the war in Ukraine could escalate the conflict, not only between Russia and Ukraine but potentially between Russia and the United States.
"50 days or 10…He should remember 2 things: 1. Russia isn't Israel or even Iran. 2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Don't go down the Sleepy Joe road!" Medvedev stated on X.
His warning followed Trump’s ultimatum issued on Monday, where the former president demanded that Russia halt its military campaign in Ukraine within "about 10 or 12 days," shortening his earlier time frame.
Trump also threatened to impose sanctions and additional tariffs on Moscow if it failed to comply.
In the same Truth Social post, Trump brushed aside any notion of economic partnership with either Russia or India.
He stated bluntly: “I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care.”
Trump further criticized the United States' economic interactions with India, claiming they were limited due to India's steep tariffs.
“The US has done very little business with India” because their trade barriers are “among the highest in the world,” he said.
On the same note, he emphasized that “Russia and the USA do almost no business together” and concluded with, “Let’s keep it that way.”
Trump issued a warning to Medvedev to "watch his words" following the Russian official’s recent comments that hinted at the possibility of a wider war.
“Tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he’s still President, to watch his words. He’s entering very dangerous territory,’ Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Medvedev had earlier lashed out at Trump, accusing him of pushing tensions between Moscow and Washington to dangerous levels.
He claimed Trump’s intensifying demands regarding the war in Ukraine could escalate the conflict, not only between Russia and Ukraine but potentially between Russia and the United States.
"50 days or 10…He should remember 2 things: 1. Russia isn't Israel or even Iran. 2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Don't go down the Sleepy Joe road!" Medvedev stated on X.
His warning followed Trump’s ultimatum issued on Monday, where the former president demanded that Russia halt its military campaign in Ukraine within "about 10 or 12 days," shortening his earlier time frame.
Trump also threatened to impose sanctions and additional tariffs on Moscow if it failed to comply.
In the same Truth Social post, Trump brushed aside any notion of economic partnership with either Russia or India.
He stated bluntly: “I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care.”
Trump further criticized the United States' economic interactions with India, claiming they were limited due to India's steep tariffs.
“The US has done very little business with India” because their trade barriers are “among the highest in the world,” he said.
On the same note, he emphasized that “Russia and the USA do almost no business together” and concluded with, “Let’s keep it that way.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment