Guidehouse Research Estimates Global Market For Industrial Automation Controls Will Grow To Nearly $105 Billion By 2033

Market barriers include cost, resistance to automation, technological challenges, and shortage of skilled labor

BOULDER, Colo., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Research explores the major trends in industrial automation controls and projects revenue across seven industrial automation control hardware and software technologies that will be core to rendering supply chains more efficient.

Industrial automation control hardware and software can directly benefit factory operators, companies that own factories, and companies downstream of factories in supply chains. Others that could benefit are factory employees and consumers of the goods that flow through factories. According to a new report from Guidehouse Research, the industrial automation controls market is expected to expand from $59.6 billion in 2024 to $104.9 billion in 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.

"Industrial automation control solutions are effective for increasing the productivity, safety, and control of overall factory operations, which have seen more pressure to respond to supply chain bottlenecks since the COVID-19 pandemic," says Jared Feuer, research analyst with Guidehouse Research. "Multiple market drivers have supported the adoption of industrial automation control technologies globally. Factory owners and operators are attracted to approaches that allow them to increase production targets while executing tasks safely."

Other key drivers of automation adoption include predictive maintenance and reductions in human error, injuries, and energy costs. Despite significant growth, the industrial automation controls market faces noteworthy barriers. Continued growth will depend on stakeholders addressing challenges by increasing awareness of the technologies and receptiveness to automation processes. Key market barriers include the cost of the technologies, resistance to automating jobs, the technological challenges of updating automation hardware and software, the shortage of skilled automation technicians, and the physical hazards that can result from software errors, according to the report.

The report, Industrial Automation Controls , analyzes major trends in industrial automation controls and analyzes projected revenue across seven industrial automation control technologies that will be core to rendering factory processes more efficient: PLCs, RTUs, HMI hardware and software, SCADA systems, DCSs, and MESs. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Research website .

