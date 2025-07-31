Enterprise Servers Global Outlook Report 2025-2028 Cloud Growth, AI Demand, Big Data Analytics, And Virtualization Advancements Fueling Expasion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the future of the global enterprise servers market with our comprehensive report, offering detailed forecasts and insights up to 2028. Discover market size, trends, drivers, and challenges, with a focus on the shift towards low-end servers and regional growth in North America.

The global enterprise servers market size was valued at $106.1 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

The global enterprise servers market research report provides an executive-level overview of the current enterprise servers market worldwide, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028.

Published annually, the global enterprise servers market report provides a detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by product/service type and verticals across the large enterprise and micro, small & medium enterprise (MSME) markets, as well as a review of key enterprise servers market trends as well as the technological developments that are shaping the enterprise servers landscape.

The global outlook report provides information and insights into global enterprise servers market



The primary finding from the analyst's view of revenue opportunities in the enterprise servers market through to 2028, highlighting the market size and growth by product/service, by region, by vertical and by size band.

The latest trends impacting the enterprise servers market.

The market drivers that will facilitate the growth of enterprise servers market.

The market challenges/inhibitors that may hinder the pervasive adoption of enterprise servers. The overview of top ICT vendors in the enterprise servers market.

Key Highlights



The enterprise servers market is being driven by the growing demand for cloud services, high-performance computing, AI, and big data analytics, alongside advancements in virtualization and specialized technologies.

According to the analyst, enterprise servers would see majority share of its revenue come from low-end servers segment over the forecast period. Revenue from low-end servers reached $68.0 billion in 2023 and is set to grow up to $79.4 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 3.1%.

BFSI and manufacturing are the leading end-use vertical segments for enterprise servers, in terms of revenue contribution, and will remain so over the forecast period. North America is the leading regional market with revenue estimated at $38.3 billion for 2023 and set to grow up to $47.2 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.3%.

Reasons to Buy



This Global Outlook Report provides a comprehensive assessment of the enterprise servers market. It helps the reader to understand the enterprise servers market landscape, the recent trends, drivers, and challenges/inhibitors shaping the enterprise servers market.

The report is exhaustive and up-to-date providing market opportunity forecasts in the enterprise servers market from 2023 to 2028, spanning technology segments (hardware), six regions, 22 verticals, and two size bands. The report provides an assessment of enterprise servers vendors.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market and Technology Trends

Market Growth Drivers

Market Growth Inhibitors/Challenges

Key Product/Services Market Snapshot

Key Regional Market Snapshot Key Vertical Market Snapshot

Competitive Landscape



Dell

IBM

HPE

Fujitsu

Lenovo

Cisco

Oracle

Inspur Group Huawei Technologies

