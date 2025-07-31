Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan Set Co-Op Agenda Ahead Of Upcoming Presidential Visit
“We had a productive and sincere exchange of views on strengthening our strategic partnership, particularly in the areas of trade, economic connectivity, and cross-border infrastructure. We also discussed the importance of coordinating our efforts on regional integration and sustainable development,” Saidov wrote on his official social media account.
Following the talks, the ministers signed an Action Plan for the preparation of the State Visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan, along with a Cooperation Program between the Foreign Ministries for 2025–2026.
“Regular high-level contacts underscore the dynamic nature of our relations. We look forward to continuing this positive momentum and working together to translate our ideas into long-term benefits for our peoples,” the publication reads.
