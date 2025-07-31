IFS Partners With Climatiq To Launch Emissions Management In IFS Cloud

New white paper explores how embedded sustainability transforms operational data into actionable emissions insights

LONDON, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading provider of enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software, has announced a strategic partnership with carbon intelligence platform Climatiq, coinciding with the launch of its new Emissions Management module in IFS Cloud. This launch supports IFS's broader strategy to embed sustainability directly into business operations, enabling customers to make informed, carbon-aware decisions based on their own data. The partnership is further underscored by the release of a joint white paper: "IFS Cloud: Carbon Emissions Scope 3 Overview and Statement of Direction ."

The collaboration between IFS and Climatiq brings together industrial AI and expert carbon intelligence to transform how companies manage sustainability, at a time when it's never been more important. The partnership allows asset intensive industries to actively manage their carbon footprint, and how to reduce it all while maintaining strong operating and efficiency standards. IFS Cloud now integrates Climatiq's carbon calculation engine and extensive database of scientifically-vetted emission factors, enabling automatic carbon calculations from within core business systems. Emission Management leverages the existing asset hierarchy in IFS Cloud to quickly and accurately build your emissions sources while ensuring consistency and fast setup.

The newly launched Emissions Management module empowers organizations to automate emissions calculation and embed sustainability into daily operations. With prebuilt templates, standard methodologies, and available directing in IFS Cloud, the application helps businesses achieve accurate carbon insights at scale.

To support this initiative, IFS and Climatiq have co-authored a new white paper. The paper outlines how IFS' embedded sustainability capabilities can transform business activity data into actionable emissions insights. In turn, companies can streamline their reporting processes to meet global standards such as the Corporate Sustainability Reporting directive (CSRD) and allow for smarter, greener decision-making.

"Sustainability regulations are under constant change and review, and our customers are under increasing pressure to meet these evolving obligations while continuing to adapt," said Caitlin Keam, VP of Sustainability Applications at IFS. "By integrating Climatiq's verified emissions factor database into Emissions Management in IFS Cloud, we enable organizations to embed sustainability into day-to-day operations, allowing them to adapt quickly, gain clear insights, and make better decisions directly within their core system."

"This partnership brings together IFS's deep industry expertise and Climatiq's carbon intelligence to put climate impact at the heart of business decision-making," said Hessam Lavi, CEO and co-founder at Climatiq. "By embedding emissions data directly into enterprise workflows and releasing a joint white paper that outlines the path forward for scope 3 reporting, we are helping customers power the green transition through practical, data-driven solutions and collaborative research."

IFS's commitment to sustainability has been further strengthened by its recent investment from Generation Investment Management, the pioneering sustainable investment firm. This backing serves as a powerful endorsement of IFS's long-term commitment to sustainability. The collaboration with Climatiq exemplifies how IFS is actively driving innovation toward a greener future, aligning its strategy with the values of one of the world's most respected sustainability-focused investors.

