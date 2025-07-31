MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Schneider Electric Reports Significant Sustainability Milestones in Q2 2025

Rueil-Malmaison, France, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider Electric , the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced its Q2 2025 extra-financial results, marking a pivotal moment as the company enters the final stretch of its 2021–2025 Schneider Sustainability Impact (SSI) program. With six months remaining, Schneider Electric continues to demonstrate its commitment to measurable, inclusive, and transformative progress across its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals. The company's SSI score reached 8.06 out of 10 this quarter, reflecting sustained momentum across key sustainability pillars.

A quarter marked by global recognition and ground-level impact

This quarter, Schneider Electric was honored as the World's Most Sustainable Company by TIME and Statista for the second consecutive year. This recognition follows its recent distinction as Europe's Most Sustainable Corporation by Corporate Knights , reinforcing the company's leadership in sustainability.

Beyond accolades, Q2 2025 delivered tangible results. Schneider Electric surpassed its goal of training 1 million people in energy management, a cornerstone of its commitment to inclusive energy transition and youth empowerment.

This milestone, aligned with World Youth Skills Day 2025, is driven by the Youth Education & Entrepreneurship Program, active in over 60 countries. The program equips underserved communities with technical and entrepreneurial skills to participate in the energy transition.

Recent initiatives highlight the program's global reach and impact:



In Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, digital twin technology is used to train displaced communities in solar repair and e-waste recycling.

The Conserve My Planet program engages students in India, Kenya, Vietnam, and Thailand through hands-on sustainability projects. In Brazil, mobile training benches bring renewable energy education to incarcerated youth, supporting reintegration and reducing recidivism.

These initiatives share a common thread: when education meets technology and purpose, systemic change becomes possible.

Sustained progress across key sustainability pillars

Schneider Electric also reported continued progress across several core sustainability indicators:

734 million tonnes of CO2 emissions saved and avoided for customers since 2018, crossing the 700-million-tonne milestone.

Supply chain decarbonization efforts continue to gain momentum, as operational CO2 emissions from Schneider Electric's top 1,000 suppliers were reduced now by 48%, just two points away from the year-end target. This reflects the growing impact of the Zero Carbon Project, which combines local solutions, on-site support, renewable energy insights, and targeted training.

The Decent Work Program reached 79% coverage in Q2 2025, up 39 points year-over-year, reflecting improved working conditions and compliance, particularly in the Middle East and East Asia & Japan.

For a detailed view of all indicators and progress, please refer to the full Q2 2025 Schneider Sustainability Impact report , including the latest progress dashboard:

Recent recognitions:



Schneider Electric ranked #1 in the prestigious Gartner Top 25 supply Chain 2025 after 10 consecutive years on the list

Schneider Electric is recognized in the“Impact for Sustainability” category of the inaugural TIME100 Companies Impact awards

Schneider Electric is awarded“Best ESG Information” by the Labrador Transparency Awards

Schneider Electric received the“Corporate Social Excellence” award from the Rutgers Institute, recognizing 16 years of impact investing Schneider Electric is named one of Europe's Best Employers by the Financial Times

