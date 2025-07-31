403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump, South Korea reach trade deal with fifteen per cent tariffs
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that the United States and South Korea have finalized a “full and complete” trade agreement, which includes imposing a 15 percent tariff on South Korean exports.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump stated, “We have agreed to a Tariff for South Korea of 15%. America will not be charged a Tariff.”
He further revealed that South Korea has committed to investing $350 billion in projects “owned and controlled by the United States,” with the projects personally selected by Trump.
Additionally, Trump said South Korea will purchase $100 billion worth of liquefied natural gas and other energy products from the U.S., along with an extra, yet-to-be-specified “large sum of money.” Details on this additional amount are expected to be announced within the next two weeks, coinciding with a bilateral meeting between Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung at the White House.
Trump also congratulated Lee on his recent electoral victory and noted that South Korea agreed to fully open its market to American goods, including cars, trucks, and agricultural products.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump stated, “We have agreed to a Tariff for South Korea of 15%. America will not be charged a Tariff.”
He further revealed that South Korea has committed to investing $350 billion in projects “owned and controlled by the United States,” with the projects personally selected by Trump.
Additionally, Trump said South Korea will purchase $100 billion worth of liquefied natural gas and other energy products from the U.S., along with an extra, yet-to-be-specified “large sum of money.” Details on this additional amount are expected to be announced within the next two weeks, coinciding with a bilateral meeting between Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung at the White House.
Trump also congratulated Lee on his recent electoral victory and noted that South Korea agreed to fully open its market to American goods, including cars, trucks, and agricultural products.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment