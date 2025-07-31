Youdao To Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On August 14
|
United States (toll free):
|
+1-888-346-8982
|
International:
|
+1-412-902-4272
|
Mainland China (toll free):
|
400-120-1203
|
Hong Kong (toll free):
|
800-905-945
|
Hong Kong:
|
+852-3018-4992
|
Conference ID:
|
7085699
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at .
A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until August 21, 2025:
|
United States:
|
+1-877-344-7529
|
International:
|
+1-412-317-0088
|
Replay Access Code:
|
7085699
About Youdao, Inc.
Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO ) is strategically positioned as an AI-powered solutions provider specializing in artificial intelligence applications for the learning and advertising verticals. Youdao now mainly offers learning services, online marketing services and smart devices – all powered by advanced technologies. Youdao was founded in 2006 as part of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES ; HKEX: 9999), a leading internet technology company in China.
For more information, please visit: .
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In China:
Jeffrey Wang
Youdao, Inc.
Tel: +86-10-8255-8163 ext. 89980
E-mail: [email protected]
Piacente Financial Communications
Helen Wu
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected]
In the United States:
Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]
