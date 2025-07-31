403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dubai Municipality conducts 34,700 food inspections in the first half of 2025, supporting rapid sector growth
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 30 July 2025: Dubai Municipality has announced significant achievements in food safety and inspection efforts during the first half of 2025, conducting 34,700 inspection visits across food establishments throughout the emirate. These inspections ensured compliance with approved health regulations and safety standards, reaffirming the Municipality’s pivotal role in protecting public health and ensuring the availability of safe, high-quality food in Dubai.
These efforts form part of the Municipality’s broader mission to build an integrated and sustainable food system that improves quality of life for residents and visitors alike, while supporting Dubai’s vision of becoming one of the most liveable and future-ready cities in the world.
The first half of 2025 also saw exceptional growth in the food sector, with the opening of approximately 2,336 new food establishments. This expansion reinforces Dubai’s reputation as a leading destination for investment in the food and hospitality industries. At the same time, around 173,775 food shipments — totalling 4.9 million tons — were cleared through Dubai’s ports, strengthening the city’s strategic role as a global food trade gateway.
In addition to these milestones, Dubai Municipality cleared approximately 940,000 food items following rigorous inspections and registered around 77,700 new food products in its approved databases. These figures reflect the efficiency of the Municipality’s digital food registration and inspection systems, which are aligned with international best practices and evolving safety protocols.
Commenting on the achievements, Dr Sultan Al Taher, Director of the Food Safety Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “Safeguarding food safety is a cornerstone of enhancing quality of life in the emirate. These achievements reflect the ongoing efforts by Dubai Municipality to build a comprehensive and sustainable food ecosystem that promotes well-being and consumer trust in the quality of food available in our markets. We remain committed to enforcing the highest food safety standards and establishing a benchmark model that reinforces Dubai’s regional and global leadership in food safety oversight.”
Dubai Municipality continues to enhance its regulatory oversight by integrating smart tools and advanced technologies to ensure food integrity across the supply chain. These initiatives are essential in keeping pace with Dubai’s rapid economic and trade growth and reaffirm the city’s position as a global centre that prioritises the health, safety, and happiness of its communities.
These efforts form part of the Municipality’s broader mission to build an integrated and sustainable food system that improves quality of life for residents and visitors alike, while supporting Dubai’s vision of becoming one of the most liveable and future-ready cities in the world.
The first half of 2025 also saw exceptional growth in the food sector, with the opening of approximately 2,336 new food establishments. This expansion reinforces Dubai’s reputation as a leading destination for investment in the food and hospitality industries. At the same time, around 173,775 food shipments — totalling 4.9 million tons — were cleared through Dubai’s ports, strengthening the city’s strategic role as a global food trade gateway.
In addition to these milestones, Dubai Municipality cleared approximately 940,000 food items following rigorous inspections and registered around 77,700 new food products in its approved databases. These figures reflect the efficiency of the Municipality’s digital food registration and inspection systems, which are aligned with international best practices and evolving safety protocols.
Commenting on the achievements, Dr Sultan Al Taher, Director of the Food Safety Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “Safeguarding food safety is a cornerstone of enhancing quality of life in the emirate. These achievements reflect the ongoing efforts by Dubai Municipality to build a comprehensive and sustainable food ecosystem that promotes well-being and consumer trust in the quality of food available in our markets. We remain committed to enforcing the highest food safety standards and establishing a benchmark model that reinforces Dubai’s regional and global leadership in food safety oversight.”
Dubai Municipality continues to enhance its regulatory oversight by integrating smart tools and advanced technologies to ensure food integrity across the supply chain. These initiatives are essential in keeping pace with Dubai’s rapid economic and trade growth and reaffirm the city’s position as a global centre that prioritises the health, safety, and happiness of its communities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment