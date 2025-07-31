IIT Madras' New Agri-Waste-Based Packaging Material To Help Reduce Plastic Use
The researchers demonstrated that mycelium-based biocomposites grown on agricultural and paper waste provide quality in packaging while being biodegradable.
The findings, published in the peer-reviewed journal Bioresource Technology Reports, offer a practical solution to two major problems -- plastic pollution and agricultural waste disposal.
By converting agricultural residues into high-strength, biodegradable packaging materials, the mycelium-based biocomposites will directly support plastic waste reduction in the country -- currently exceeding 4 million tonnes annually.
“In India, over 350 million tonnes of agricultural waste are generated annually, much of which is burned or left to decay, causing air pollution and wasting valuable resources. Our research aimed to address both challenges -- plastic pollution and agricultural waste -- by developing mycelium-based biocomposites as sustainable, biodegradable packaging materials,” said Dr. Lakshminath Kundanati, Assistant Professor, Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering, IIT Madras.
For the research, the team cultivated fungi such as Ganoderma lucidum and Pleurotus ostreatus, which are different types of mushrooms, on agricultural and paper wastes -- cardboard, sawdust, paper, cocopith, and hay.
This approach not only diverted agricultural residues from open burning but also created fully compostable packaging solutions, aligning with circular economy principles, the researchers said.
"The work identifies the ideal substrate–fungus combinations that outperform conventional foams like EPS and EPE, with Ganoderma on cardboard achieving compressive strengths an order of magnitude higher than EPS (Expanded polystyrene),” said Sandra Rose Biby, Research Scholar, IIT Madras.
Replacing plastic foams like EPS and EPE with mycelium-based biocomposites can significantly reduce landfill burden, prevent microplastic formation, and cut greenhouse gas emissions associated with plastic production and waste incineration.
The mycelium composites can further be modified to cater to other engineering applications such as thermal and acoustic insulation materials, the researchers said.
