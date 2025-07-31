Champion REIT Hosts ESG-Themed Event For A Third Year, Redefining Value And Sustainable Future Of Commercial Properties Through Innovation



HONG KONG, July 31, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (“Champion REIT” or the“Trust”) ( Stock Code: 2778 ), owner of Three Garden Road and Langham Place, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its third annual ESG-themed event, the“ESG Gala”, which is held between 29 July and 1 August. Building upon the success of the prior ESG forums, this year's gala features a broader scale and more diversified content, reaffirming the Trust's commitment to sustainable development and ESG practices. As an industry pioneer in ESG initiatives, the Trust has redefined commercial properties and their business values through forward-thinking strategies. Under the theme of“Innovation - Inspiration - Integration”, the ESG Gala drives transformative change and reinforces the Trust's industry leadership. From Asset Manager to“Super Value-Adder”: Building Shared Value The Trust has transformed its role beyond traditional asset management, emerging as a catalyst to foster cross-sector collaboration and knowledge exchange. By embedding ESG at the core of its operation, the Trust has developed a vibrant platform connecting more than 500 tenants and partners, driving green operations and inclusive culture, while creating shared values for all stakeholders. - ESG-themed Events and Impact : For three consecutive years, the Trust has staged ESG-themed events that united cross-sector resources and engaged tenants across finance, retail, dining, and beauty industries. These initiatives have drawn over 50,000 participants, substantially amplifying reach and creating lasting value for all stakeholders through collaboration. - Smart Technology for Carbon Reduction : The Trust has implemented innovative technologies such as AI-powered chiller optimisation system at Three Garden Road. This intelligent solution analyses real-time weather patterns to forecast cooling demand, significantly improving energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions. - Green Transformation among Tenants : Since October 2024, the EcoChampion Pledge has been expanded to include retail tenants alongside office tenants. Notable participants included BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited, Citi, ICBC International Holdings Limited, LSEG, Adidas, Kabushikigaisha Limited, and perFACE. The programme has achieved remarkable results:

80% of participating tenants established energy consumption targets

100% of participating tenants implemented at least three types of waste recycling

6% average reduction in energy use intensity over the past six months compared to previous year's average[1] Engaged over 100 participants through three green workshops and guided tours during the year Aligning with Hong Kong's Vision of Green Innovation and Smart City Development The Trust actively supported the Hong Kong SAR Government's innovation agenda and the Smart City Blueprint. Going beyond enhancing our own ESG performance, the Trust has built a comprehensive value chain that amplifies sustainable development, delivering exceptional value for both tenants and investors. The Trust leverages cutting-edge technology and intelligent data system to optimise resource efficiency and enhance environmental monitoring, creating a smarter and sustainable business environment that delivers long-term value for our tenants. Simultaneously, the Trust actively pursues sustainable finance opportunities through instruments like sustainability-linked loans, further strengthening our green finance capabilities. Technology-driven Sustainability: Ushering A New Era of Healthy Living Beyond its commitment to innovative technologies, the Trust also prioritises the holistic community well-being. On the opening day of the event, three-time Olympic swimmer and Hong Kong's record-breaking swimmer, Camille Cheng, shared insights on physical and mental resilience from an athlete's perspective. The Trust also partnered with Intellect, a startup platform, to showcase how technology can enhance employees' wellness. Additionally, the Trust will collaborate with PURE Fitness to organise a Sports Day that offers tenants AI-enabled health management solutions. In addition, Langham Place Office Tower leads the industry with its pioneering“6D Wellness” concept. Key initiatives include a dedicated YouTube channel (@6dwellnesslp) and Social Wellness Hall at Eaton Club, bridging online and offline platforms to promote holistic wellness. The ESG Gala featured a wellness day, engaging tenants through industry forums, sports demonstrations, and immersive activities focused on physical, mental, and spiritual health. The "6D Wellness Hub" grandly opened at Langham Place Office Tower, featuring artist Louis Cheung and internationally renowned landscape photographer Kelvin Yuen as launch guests. During the event, Louis shared tips for enhancing wellness and announced his coming feature on the 6D Wellness YouTube channel, discussing insights on smart wellness and family happiness. Meanwhile, Kelvin unveiled his photo exhibition and launched a photography competition aimed at unleashing the potential and creativity of young people. Youth Engagement and Inclusion: Inspiring the Next Generation of Sustainable Leaders The Trust hosted an art guided tour, engaging students with art exhibitions and interactive indoor sports. In support of the government-led“Strive and Rise Programme”, the Trust will organise a private film screening at Langham Place on 1 August, featuring a local animator, the Tsui Brothers, to share career advice inspiring teenagers to explore diverse career paths. A special art exhibition was hosted in collaboration with LoveXpress, an NGO dedicated to empowering individuals with autism. Titled“Colours of Inclusion: Hong Kong through Alvin's Eyes”, the exhibition took place at Three Garden Road from 29 July and 8 August, showcasing the artworks by Alvin Li, a young artist with autism and intellectual disabilities. His artworks highlighted the power of inclusive art in the community. Ms Christina Hau, Chief Executive Officer of Champion REIT , said,“Over the years, we have redefined traditional asset management by forging a robust network of strategic partnership and resources, evolving from a conventional asset manager into a 'Super Connector' and ultimately a 'Super Value-adder' in the industry. Through innovation and collaboration, we unite stakeholders and foster synergies to drive meaningful impact. Our commitment to a sustainable future integrates technological innovation with human-centric care. The ESG Gala embodies this vision, demonstrating how innovative technologies enhance physical and mental well-being, inspire the next generations and foster social inclusion. At Champion REIT, we are more than an asset manager, we are catalysts for shared value, dedicated to co-creating a greener, more inclusive, and smarter future." Ms Camille Cheng, Three-time Hong Kong Olympic Swimmer & Co-Founder of Mind the Waves , said:“As an athlete, I deeply understand that mental and physical well-being is the foundation for continuous breakthroughs. Whether facing athletic challenges or life's adversities, true resilience lies not only in perseverance, but also in the ability to reset and rise again from setbacks. I resonate with the mental pressures faced by young people in Hong Kong today, and I'm grateful to be part of the ESG Gala to share my personal journey as an athlete. I hope to encourage the younger generation to care for themselves, prioritize their mental and emotional health, and boldly live out their true value in this ever-evolving world.” Ms Kitty Poon, Founder of LoveXpress , said“We are deeply grateful for the collaboration with Champion REIT to organise this art exhibition, which provides a platform to showcase the works of young autistic artist, Alvin Li. This partnership not only celebrates Alvin's exceptional artistic talent, but more importantly, marks a crucial step forward in fostering social understanding and acceptance of the autistic community. Through art, we can transcend barriers and nurture a truly inclusive society.” Appendix 1: Participants of EcoChampion Pledge Three Garden Road 1 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited 2 Citi 3 CMC Capital Partners HK Limited 4 Eaton Club 5 Fosun International Limited 6 Fosun Wealth International Holdings Limited 7 Huajin Financial (International) Holdings Limited 8 ICBC International Holdings Limited 9 Keysen Property Management Services Ltd – Three Garden Road Management Office 10 LSEG 11 The Executive Centre Langham Place Office Tower 12 Erigeron Company Limited 13 Eagle Property Management (CP) Limited 14 Eaton Club 15 perFACE Langham Place Mall 16 Adidas Hong Kong Ltd 17 Thai Chill 18 Benefit Cosmetics 19 Edko Film Ltd. 20 Ice Fire International Co. [1] Based on the analysis of energy usage data submitted by tenants participating in the third phase of the programme


