Exiled Russians Criticise Visit Of Sanctioned Russian Politicians To Geneva

The authors of the letter are calling for a criminal investigation. Their letter is addressed to the Swiss government and parliament, among others. Among the signatories are the Swiss-based organisation Russia of the Future – Switzerland, and the well-known dissidents Ilya Yashin and Vladimir Kara-Murza.
Matviyenko is considered a confidante of Russian President Vladimir Putin. She had already taken part in the summit of female parliamentary presidents organised by the president of the Swiss parliament, Maja Riniker, in Geneva on Monday. In the days that followed, she led the Russian delegation at the United Nations Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly, which also took place in Geneva.More More Sanctioned Russians in Geneva: who are they and why can they enter Switzerland?
Sanctioned Russians are speaking at an event in Geneva this week – critics say their appearance in Switzerland helps Putin's regime look legitimate.
