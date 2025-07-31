SNP Continues Growth Journey With Record Quarterly Revenue And Invests In Further Corporate Development
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
SNP continues growth journey with record quarterly revenue and invests in further corporate development
EBIT improved by 19% to €14.8 million in the first half of the year. Despite the impact of adverse exchange rates in the second quarter, SNP invested in scalable IT infrastructure and process excellence to take the next steps in growing the business. With these one-off effects the EBIT in Q2 amounted to €6.9 million (Q2 2024: €8.4 million).
Jens Amail, CEO of SNP, comments:“The significant growth in the second quarter underscores our ability to deliver measurable value for our customers and partners – particularly, in a dynamic market environment. Our solutions to enable business agility based on our software platform Kyano are more relevant than ever for our clients. In addition, we are investing in our global scalability to pave the way for further corporate development. I am confident that we will achieve our goals for 2025, and, with the tireless dedication and passion of our team, we remain optimistic about what's ahead.”
The strategic growth drivers remained highly impactful in the second quarter: As in Q2 2024, order entry related to S/4HANA and RISE with SAP projects continue to account for 58% of the total order entry. In its partner business, SNP recorded a strong increase in order entry of 35% to €57.4 million (Q2 2024: €42.5 million). Revenue also rose significantly by 38% to €35.1 million (Q2 2024: €25.5 million).
Andreas Röderer, CFO of SNP, comments:“We benefit greatly from our long-term partner strategy. The investments in this area are clearly paying off and giving our business additional momentum. In the second quarter, over 70% of our orders came through our partners. A significant portion of this was driven by large S4/HANA projects with renowned international companies, which impressively confirms the trust in our software and consulting solutions."
Outlook 2025 confirmed
SNP continues to anticipate positive business development for the 2025 financial year with an unchanged positive business trend and a strong market position. Based on this, the company expects sales revenue to grow to between €270 million and €280 million (2024 revenue: €254.8 million). At the same time, the operating result (EBIT) is expected to increase to a range between €30 million and €34 million (EBIT 2024: €28.6 million). SNP confirms that it continues to anticipate a book-to-bill ratio (order entry over revenue) above one in 2025.
The full half-year report 2025 is available on our website at .
Investor and analyst call
The investor and analyst call will take place on July 31, 2025, at 2 p.m. CEST. Interested investors and analysts can register via the following link: .
As usual, a recording of the conference call will be made available one day later on SNP's website at .
About SNP
The company works with more than 3,000 customers of all sizes and in all industries in over 80 countries, including numerous DAX 40 and Fortune 500 companies. The SNP Group has more than 1,600 employees worldwide at over 36 locations in 23 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of EUR 254,8 million in the 2024 fiscal year.
More information is available at
