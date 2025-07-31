EQS-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

SNP continues growth journey with record quarterly revenue and invests in further corporate development

31.07.2025

Order entry rose by 8% to €79.8 million (Q2 2024: €74.1 million)

Revenue increased significantly by 17% to €72.3 million (Q2 2024: €62.0 million)

Strong EBIT growth of 19% to €14.8 million in the first half of the year (H1 2024: €12.5 million) despite significant exchange rates effects and one-off investments in Q2 Outlook for 2025 confirmed: revenue growth to €270–280 million and EBIT increase to €30–34 million expected Heidelberg, Germany, July 31, 2025 – SNP SE, a world-leading provider of software for digital transformation, automated data migration, and data management in the SAP environment, recorded strong growth in order entry and revenue in the second quarter. Almost all regions contributed to this development, with a particularly strong momentum in the partner business. After two record years and following a strong first quarter, order entry rose by 8% to €79.8 million in the second quarter, while revenue increased by 17% to the highest quarterly revenue in company history (€72.3 million). SNP confirms its financial outlook for 2025 after reporting first-half results. EBIT improved by 19% to €14.8 million in the first half of the year. Despite the impact of adverse exchange rates in the second quarter, SNP invested in scalable IT infrastructure and process excellence to take the next steps in growing the business. With these one-off effects the EBIT in Q2 amounted to €6.9 million (Q2 2024: €8.4 million). Jens Amail, CEO of SNP, comments:“The significant growth in the second quarter underscores our ability to deliver measurable value for our customers and partners – particularly, in a dynamic market environment. Our solutions to enable business agility based on our software platform Kyano are more relevant than ever for our clients. In addition, we are investing in our global scalability to pave the way for further corporate development. I am confident that we will achieve our goals for 2025, and, with the tireless dedication and passion of our team, we remain optimistic about what's ahead.” The strategic growth drivers remained highly impactful in the second quarter: As in Q2 2024, order entry related to S/4HANA and RISE with SAP projects continue to account for 58% of the total order entry. In its partner business, SNP recorded a strong increase in order entry of 35% to €57.4 million (Q2 2024: €42.5 million). Revenue also rose significantly by 38% to €35.1 million (Q2 2024: €25.5 million). Andreas Röderer, CFO of SNP, comments:“We benefit greatly from our long-term partner strategy. The investments in this area are clearly paying off and giving our business additional momentum. In the second quarter, over 70% of our orders came through our partners. A significant portion of this was driven by large S4/HANA projects with renowned international companies, which impressively confirms the trust in our software and consulting solutions."

Selected recent business highlights: Successful Transformation World 2025 : SNP hosted the largest Transformation World to date with around 20% more attendees than last year. Next to speakers from SNP, 150 customers and partners from 11 countries presented the latest trends and solutions. SAP featured around 30 speakers, including a keynote by Peter Pluim, President of Enterprise Cloud Services, SAP SE, and Thomas Pfiester, Member of the Extended Board of SAP SE and Head of SAP's Global Customer Engagement & Services, joining the opening plenary for a leadership dialogue with Jens Amail. Annual General Meeting paves the way for further growth: This year's Annual General Meeting approved the control and profit transfer agreement with the Carlyle Group. In addition, Willi Westenberger (Chairman) and Michael Wand (Deputy Chairman) were newly elected to the Supervisory Board. Dr. Karl Biesinger and Prof. Dr. Thorsten Grenz have stepped down from the Supervisory Board as planned; Peter Maier remains a member of the Supervisory Board. Raízen successfully migrates to S/4HANA : As part of a partner project with Accenture, SNP supported Brazilian energy company Raízen in its transformation to SAP S/4HANA. The aim was to modernize the IT landscape and increase operational efficiency. The project ensured business continuity with minimal downtime.

Key figures

The following table summarizes the development of important company key figures in the second quarter 2025: Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Change Group Order entry €79.8 million €74.1 million +8% Revenue €72.3 million €62.0 million +17% EBITDA €9.5 million €11.1 million -14% EBITDA margin 13.2% 18.0% -4,8pp EBIT €6.9 million €8.4 million -18% EBIT margin 9.6% 13.6% -4,0pp Net income €3.8 million €5.5 million -31% Earnings per share (undiluted) €0.53 €0.76 -30% Operating cash flow €-9.7 million €-5.6 million -73% Cash and cash equivalents €64.8 million €43.0 million +51% Equity ratio 43.8% 44.1% -0.3pp Outlook 2025 confirmed SNP continues to anticipate positive business development for the 2025 financial year with an unchanged positive business trend and a strong market position. Based on this, the company expects sales revenue to grow to between €270 million and €280 million (2024 revenue: €254.8 million). At the same time, the operating result (EBIT) is expected to increase to a range between €30 million and €34 million (EBIT 2024: €28.6 million). SNP confirms that it continues to anticipate a book-to-bill ratio (order entry over revenue) above one in 2025. The full half-year report 2025 is available on our website at . Investor and analyst call The investor and analyst call will take place on July 31, 2025, at 2 p.m. CEST. Interested investors and analysts can register via the following link: . As usual, a recording of the conference call will be made available one day later on SNP's website at . About SNP

SNP (ticker: SHF) is the global technology platform leader and trusted partner for companies seeking unparalleled data-enabled transformation capabilities and business agility. SNP's Kyano platform integrates all necessary capabilities and partner offerings to provide a comprehensive software-based experience in data migration and management. Combined with the BLUEFIELD approach, Kyano sets a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing SAP-centric IT landscapes faster and more securely while harnessing data-driven innovations. The company works with more than 3,000 customers of all sizes and in all industries in over 80 countries, including numerous DAX 40 and Fortune 500 companies. The SNP Group has more than 1,600 employees worldwide at over 36 locations in 23 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of EUR 254,8 million in the 2024 fiscal year. More information is available at

