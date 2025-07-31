EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Expansion

ENCAVIS acquires 199 MW wind and solar portfolio from BayWa r.e. in Spain

Hamburg, 31 July 2025 – Encavis AG, the Hamburg-based operator of wind and solar parks has acquired a 199 MW renewable energy portfolio in Northern Spain from BayWa r.e.. The projects are located approximately 40 kilometers outside Zaragoza, in the Aragon region.



The portfolio comprises three wind farms with a combined capacity of around 142 MW, and two photovoltaic (PV) plants totaling 57 MWp. This dual-technology setup maximizes efficiency and optimises land use, while shared grid infrastructure significantly reduces connection costs.



Each wind farm features eight Nordex N163 turbines totaling 47.2 MW per site. These are currently under construction and are scheduled for grid connection between Q4 2025 and Q1 2026. The two PV plants – rated at approximately 32 MW and 25 MW – are progressing as per schedule, with grid connection planned for Q4 2025. Once operational, the portfolio is expected to generate approximately 467 GWh of clean electricity annually.



To enhance environmental sustainability, the renewable energy portfolio incorporates several biodiversity measures, including the IdentiFlight detection system. This advanced technology identifies and classifies bird species in real time and automatically adjusts turbine operations.



Dr. Daniel Gaefke, COO of BayWa r.e., comments:

"We are thrilled to once again collaborate with our trusted partner, Encavis AG, on this landmark project. Our innovative dual-technology approach represents a trailblazing model for future renewable ventures. Developing such a large-scale, co-located installation in Spain has been a complex but rewarding endeavor, and I am incredibly proud of the team's achievements."

Mario Schirru, CEO of Encavis AG, adds:

“With our first wind project in Spain, we're not just diversifying our technology portfolio – we're proving our appetite for growth. This project marks a decisive move forward and clearly shows that we walk the talk: our ambitious plans are now becoming reality. We are acting fast, and this milestone is another important step in our journey to position Encavis to become the leading pan-European supplier of Renewable Energy. It's a pleasure to realize this project together with our long-standing partner BayWa r.e.”

This acquisition underscores both companies' commitment to advancing innovative, sustainable energy solutions and driving the energy transition across Europe.

About ENCAVIS

Encavis is one of Europe's leading producers of electricity from Renewable Energy. The company operates a broadly diversified portfolio of onshore wind farms, ground-mounted solar parks, and battery storage systems across 13 European countries - including Germany, Italy, Spain, Denmark, and the Netherlands. In addition, Encavis offers institutional investors attractive opportunities to participate in Renewable Energy assets. Its subsidiary, Stern Energy, complements the service portfolio as a Europe-wide specialist in technical services for photovoltaic systems.

With a total installed capacity of over 3.8 gigawatts, Encavis makes a significant contribution to sustainable energy supply and the achievement of Europe's climate goals.

Further information can be found at .



Media Contact

Dr. Oliver Prüfer

Press Officer & Manager Public Relations

Phone: + 49 (0)40 37 85 62 133

E-mail: ...







BayWa r.e. AG (BayWa r.e.):

At BayWa r.e. we e energy – how it is produced, stored and can be best used to drive forward the renewable energy transition that is essential to the future of our planet.

BayWa r.e. is an Independent Power Producer (IPP). Our activities include the planning, development and construction of wind, solar, and battery storage systems (BESS), their operation and maintenance as well as energy trading. We are also a leading global supplier to the solar distribution market. BayWa r.e. has brought online over 6 GW of renewable energy and manages more than 10.5 GW of assets.

Through our Climate Contribution approach, which aligns with the best practices for climate action and the Paris Agreement, we are taking significant steps forward on our own sustainability journey.

We have two joint shareholders: BayWa AG is a global business founded in 1923 that provides innovative and sustainable solutions in agriculture, building materials and energy sectors. Energy Infrastructure Partners is a market leader in energy infrastructure investment that manages over €7 billion from global investors.

Media Contact

Felix Gmelin

Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 (0)89 383932 5817

E-mail: ...

