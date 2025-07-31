Google Joins EU Code For Powerful AI Models Rebuffed By Meta
Brussels: Google yesterday said it would join the likes of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and sign the EU's set of recommendations for the most powerful artificial intelligence models that has been rebuffed by Meta.
The European Union this month published long-delayed recommendations for a code of practice that would apply to the most advanced AI models such as Google's Gemini, in a code of practice.
The announcement came as Brussels resists pressure from the industry and the United States to delay the enforcement of sweeping rules, who warn they could hurt the growing sector in Europe.
“We will join several other companies, including US model providers, in signing” the code, said Google's president of global affairs Kent Walker.
The code was published just weeks before the August 2 start of the compliance period on complex models known as general purpose AI -- systems that have a vast range of functions.
Walker said Google would provide feedback, and warned the rules“risk slowing Europe's development and deployment of AI”.
“Departures from EU copyright law, steps that slow approvals, or requirements that expose trade secrets could chill European model development and deployment, harming Europe's competitiveness,” Walker added.
OpenAI and French AI startup Mistral have said they would sign the code, but Meta -- a vocal critic of the EU's digital rules -- said it would not follow suit.
