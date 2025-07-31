CLIQ: Invitation To Second Quarter 2025 Results Presentation
|Half-year financial report 2025 & earnings call
|Thursday
|7 August 2025
|Annual General Meeting 2025
|Thursday
|21 August 2025
|Financial report 3Q/9M 2025 and earnings call
|Thursday
|6 November 2025
About CLIQ
The CLIQ Group is a data-driven, online performance marketing company that sells bundled subscription-based digital products to consumers worldwide. The Group licenses content from partners, bundles it to digital products, and sells them via performance marketing. CLIQ is expert in turning consumer interest into sales by monetising online traffic using an omnichannel approach.
CLIQ operated in 40 countries and employed 132 staff from 33 different nationalities as at 31 December 2024. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam and Paris. CLIQ is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A35JS40, GSIN/WKN: A35JS4) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.
CLIQ is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A35JS40, GSIN/WKN: A35JS4) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.
Legal Disclaimer:
