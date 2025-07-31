India Semiconductor Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth And Forecast Report 2025-2033



Base Year: 2024

Historical Years: 2019-2024

Forecast Years: 2025-2033

Units: USD Billion

Market Size in 2024: USD 53.2 Billion

Market Forecast in 2033: USD 161.0 Billion Market Compound Annual Growth Rate 2025-2033: 12.45%

As indicated in the latest market research report published by IMARC Group, titled “India Semiconductor Market Report by Components (Memory Devices, Logic Devices, Analog IC, MPU, Discrete Power Devices, MCU, Sensors, and Others), Material Used (Silicon Carbide, Gallium Manganese Arsenide, Copper Indium Gallium Selenide, Molybdenum Disulfide, and Others), End User (Automotive, Industrial, Data Centre, Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, and Others), and Region 2025-2033,” this report provides an in-depth analysis of the industry, featuring insights into the market. It encompasses competitor and regional analyses, as well as recent advancements in the market.

Market Size & Future Growth Potential:

The India semiconductor market size is estimated at USD 53.2 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 161.0 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 12.45% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Core Factors Driving Market Trends:

India semiconductor industry is experiencing unparalleled strength, driven by a digital consumption boom, increasing electronics manufacturing, and savvy government efforts to establish a self-reliant chip ecosystem. In essence, increased demand for smartphones, wearables, smart devices, and IoT-enabled products is fueling integrated circuits, sensor, and microcontroller demand, all of which critically rely on semiconductors. Further, the push of 5G deployment at a very rapid rate, cloud computing, and the expansion of data centers is fueling the need for high-performance and power-efficient chips across industries.

Also, the rapid development of India's automotive sector, with its emphasis on electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous technology, and infotainment, is fueling a huge market for power semiconductors and embedded solutions. Other than this, industrial automation, rising penetration of artificial intelligence (AI) and demand for smart city technology are driving growth in demand for sophisticated chips and processors. In addition to this, governmental policies such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), and the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme are encouraging international and national companies to invest in chip manufacturing, design, and R&D facilities in India.

In addition to that, escalating geopolitical tensions and global supply chain disruptions are making India a destination for semiconductor supply diversification. With that, expansion of fabless startups and semiconductor design houses in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune is helping in the establishment of an ecosystem driven by innovation. Apart from this, strong collaborations between the government, industry bodies, and educational institutions are bridging the talent gap by developing a skilled talent pool for chip fabrication and design. Furthermore, increasing demands from aerospace, telecom, defense, and healthcare electronics are broadening the application horizon of semiconductors in mission-critical applications.

In addition, increasing consumer demand for smart wearables, health monitoring devices, and smart appliances at home is driving the need for low-power, miniaturized semiconductor solutions. Furthermore, sustainability imperatives are driving innovation in energy-efficient chip technology and greener manufacturing processes. In sum, the convergence of industrial digitization, policy-led support, innovation in technology, and realignment of the global market is positioning India's semiconductor market towards strategic importance in the global electronics value chain with huge potential in both manufacturing and design competency.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-semiconductor-market/requestsample

Comprehensive Market Report Highlights & Segmentation Analysis:

Segmentation by Components:



Memory Devices

Logic Devices

Analog IC

MPU

Discrete Power Devices

MCU

Sensors Others

Segmentation by Material Used:



Silicon Carbide

Gallium Manganese Arsenide

Copper Indium Gallium Selenide

Molybdenum Disulfide Others

Segmentation by End User:



Automotive

Industrial

Data Center

Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare Others

Segmentation by Region:



South India

North India

West and Central India East India

Top Players Analysis:

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment. It covers various aspects such as market structure, positioning of key players, top strategies for success, a competitive dashboard, and a company evaluation quadrant. Furthermore, the report includes comprehensive profiles of all major companies.

Key highlights of the Report:



Historical Market Performance

Future Market Projections

Impact of COVID-19 on Market Dynamics

Industry Competitive Analysis (Porter's Five Forces)

Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers

SWOT Analysis (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats)

Market Ecosystem and Value Creation Framework Competitive Positioning and Benchmarking Strategies

Major Advantages of the Report:



This report provides market leaders and new entrants with accurate revenue estimates for the overall market and its key subsegments.

Stakeholders can leverage this report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape, enabling them to strategically position their businesses and develop effective go-to-market strategies. The report provides stakeholders with valuable insights into the market dynamics, offering a comprehensive analysis of key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Why Choose IMARC Group:



Extensive Industry Expertise

Robust Research Methodology

Insightful Data-Driven Analysis

Precise Forecasting Capabilities

Established Track Record of Success

Reach with an Extensive Network

Tailored Solutions to Meet Client Needs

Commitment to Strong Client Relationships and Focus

Timely Project Delivery Cost-Effective Service Options

Note: Should you require specific information not included in the current report, we are pleased to offer customization options to meet your needs.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services.

IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-201971-6302