MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2025) - Absolute Medical Response (AMR), one of Australia's leading providers of Non-Emergency Patient Transport, healthcare medical services, and education, proudly announces the appointment ofas its new, effective immediately.







Ikky Khan Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Absolute Medical Response

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Reporting to the Chairman of the Board, Mr Khan steps into the CEO role with a bold vision and a strong, people-first leadership approach. His appointment marks a new chapter in AMR's mission to deliver reliable, compassionate, and professional care to every patient, and best-in-class healthcare education to every student, every time.

With more than 20 years of leadership experience across Healthcare, Telecommunications, and FMCG sectors, Mr Khan brings a proven track record of building high-performing teams and driving strategic outcomes in both startups and multibillion-dollar enterprises. He is widely known in the industry for his collaborative style, innovative thinking, and commitment to operational excellence.

"AMR has a proud history and a powerful mission," said Mr Khan. "I'm honored to lead this next phase of growth as we continue to expand our services across Australia. We remain focused on delivering outstanding patient care and exceptional training for the next generation of healthcare professionals."

Under Mr Khan's leadership, AMR is set to expand its national footprint, strengthen industry partnerships, and continue shaping the future of non-emergency medical transport and healthcare education in Australia.

Mr Khan is also a passionate advocate for mental health in the workplace and a committed voice for fairness, respect, and inclusion across all levels of the organisation.