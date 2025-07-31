403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Australia Widens Teen Social Media Ban To Youtube
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Since the government said last year it would exempt YouTube due to its popularity with teachers, platforms covered by the ban have complained
Australia yesterday said it will add YouTube to sites covered by its world-first ban on social media for teenagers, reversing an earlier decision to exempt the Alphabet-owned video-sharing site and potentially setting up a legal challenge.
The decision came after the Internet regulator urged the government last month to overturn the YouTube carve-out, citing a survey that found 37% of minors reported harmful content on the site, the worst showing for a social media platform.
“I'm calling time on it,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement highlighting that Australian children were being negatively affected by online platforms, and reminding social media of their social responsibility.
“I want Australian parents to know that we have their backs.”
The decision broadens the ban set to take effect in December. YouTube says it is used by nearly three-quarters of Australians aged 13 to 15, and should not be classified as social media because its main activity is hosting videos.
“Our position remains clear: YouTube is a video sharing platform with a library of free, high-quality content, increasingly viewed on TV screens. It's not social media,” a YouTube spokesperson said.
Since the government said last year it would exempt YouTube due to its popularity with teachers, platforms covered by the ban, such as Meta's Facebook and Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok, have complained.
They say YouTube has key similarities to their products, including letting users interact and recommending content through an algorithm based on activity.
The ban outlaws YouTube accounts for those younger than 16, allowing parents and teachers to show videos on it to minors.
“Teachers are always curators of any resource for appropriateness (and) will be judicious,” said Angela Falkenberg, president of the Australian Primary Principals Association, which supports the ban.
Artificial intelligence has supercharged the spread of misinformation on social media platforms such as YouTube, said Adam Marre, chief information security officer at cyber security firm Arctic Wolf.
“The Australian government's move to regulate YouTube is an important step in pushing back against the unchecked power of big tech and protecting kids,” he added.
The reversal sets up a fresh dispute with Alphabet, which threatened to withdraw some Google services from Australia in 2021 to avoid a law forcing it to pay news outlets for content appearing in searches.
Last week, YouTube said it had written to the government urging it“to uphold the integrity of the legislative process”. Australian media said YouTube threatened a court challenge, but YouTube did not confirm that.
“I will not be intimidated by legal threats when this is a genuine fight for the well-being of Australian kids,” Communications Minister Anika Wells told parliament yesterday.
The law passed in November only requires“reasonable steps” by social media platforms to keep out Australians younger than 16, or face a fine of up to A$49.5mn.
The government, which is due to receive a report this month on tests of age-checking products, has said those results will influence enforcement of the ban.
Australia yesterday said it will add YouTube to sites covered by its world-first ban on social media for teenagers, reversing an earlier decision to exempt the Alphabet-owned video-sharing site and potentially setting up a legal challenge.
The decision came after the Internet regulator urged the government last month to overturn the YouTube carve-out, citing a survey that found 37% of minors reported harmful content on the site, the worst showing for a social media platform.
“I'm calling time on it,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement highlighting that Australian children were being negatively affected by online platforms, and reminding social media of their social responsibility.
“I want Australian parents to know that we have their backs.”
The decision broadens the ban set to take effect in December. YouTube says it is used by nearly three-quarters of Australians aged 13 to 15, and should not be classified as social media because its main activity is hosting videos.
“Our position remains clear: YouTube is a video sharing platform with a library of free, high-quality content, increasingly viewed on TV screens. It's not social media,” a YouTube spokesperson said.
Since the government said last year it would exempt YouTube due to its popularity with teachers, platforms covered by the ban, such as Meta's Facebook and Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok, have complained.
They say YouTube has key similarities to their products, including letting users interact and recommending content through an algorithm based on activity.
The ban outlaws YouTube accounts for those younger than 16, allowing parents and teachers to show videos on it to minors.
“Teachers are always curators of any resource for appropriateness (and) will be judicious,” said Angela Falkenberg, president of the Australian Primary Principals Association, which supports the ban.
Artificial intelligence has supercharged the spread of misinformation on social media platforms such as YouTube, said Adam Marre, chief information security officer at cyber security firm Arctic Wolf.
“The Australian government's move to regulate YouTube is an important step in pushing back against the unchecked power of big tech and protecting kids,” he added.
The reversal sets up a fresh dispute with Alphabet, which threatened to withdraw some Google services from Australia in 2021 to avoid a law forcing it to pay news outlets for content appearing in searches.
Last week, YouTube said it had written to the government urging it“to uphold the integrity of the legislative process”. Australian media said YouTube threatened a court challenge, but YouTube did not confirm that.
“I will not be intimidated by legal threats when this is a genuine fight for the well-being of Australian kids,” Communications Minister Anika Wells told parliament yesterday.
The law passed in November only requires“reasonable steps” by social media platforms to keep out Australians younger than 16, or face a fine of up to A$49.5mn.
The government, which is due to receive a report this month on tests of age-checking products, has said those results will influence enforcement of the ban.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment