Hidden Brains Expands Its Vision For Legal Firms With AI-Powered Solutions And Domain Expertise

Legal Services with AI

Hidden Brains collaborated with a reputed U.S. client, driving solutions for law industry that cut case prep time by 50% and optimized legal operations.

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hidden Brains has leveraged AI and reshaped the Legal sector with a transformative solution. Building the first of its kind AI-powered legal research platform that solved most pressing challenges in the law field. The legal industry is plagued by manual processes, human monotone work, and the analysis of legal documents. InstaLegal AI solved this journey with a smart and practical AI solution.

The goal was not to build a fancy tool. The goal was to meet the purpose and just solve the problems that are beyond surface level. Understanding this, Hidden Brains powered Instalegal AI with machine learning, natural language processing, and domain-specific data models to solve the real-world complex challenges. The solution automates time-intensive legal processes like research, argument mapping, fact extraction, and contradiction detection.

“Legal teams today operate under intense pressure to handle growing volumes of data while maintaining speed and accuracy in case analysis,” said the AVP Technology, Poojan Shah.“InstaLegalAI is designed to fit directly into these operational workflows, giving legal professionals an intelligent assistant. This helps them make faster, better-informed decisions while significantly reducing the manual burden.”

Historically, the legal teams have had to go back and forth between analyzing. They need to juggle between speed, precision, and cost-effectiveness. Agreeing upon the point that analyzing documents, in-depth research is not an easy task. InstaLegal AI turned out to be a game-changer, overhauled the process, and gave lawyers a strategic edge, with a holistic AI-driven approach that made the solution stand out.

Client Gained Maximum Value In:

. AI-Driven Document Analysis - It automatically extracts key facts, dates, and entities, delivering 95% accuracy.

. Real-Time Case Law Integration - It identifies key facts from a case and finds related court decisions and legal precedents based on the laws.

. Automated Legal Argument Generation - As per the case-specific arguments, it is prepared based on extracted facts. This is done with precision, so no minute details are missed.

. Smart Document Relevant Score - Not everything is a priority. The system scores the document based on its importance, focusing on what needs to be prioritized.

. Opposition Argument Predictions - Understanding the facts, it delivers counterarguments and defensive strategies to deal with in real-time.

. Case Summary Generator - It extracts data from complex case files into executive summaries, giving actionable legal insights.

. Secure Legal Workflow Integration - It can seamlessly connect with the existing system and maintain attorney-client privilege.

The value of this approach delivered immediate and measurable results. At Initial rollout, using this solution, they scooped out about 500+ document files, which turned out to be faster and efficient in a fraction of the time. The 6-hour investment for daily document-related work turned out to be a quick and easy process. With InstaLegal AI in place, clients witnessed a 50% reduction in case preparation time, a 60% faster legal document review, 40% increase in legal accuracy.

By automating this repetitive and cutting manual labour, they redirect resources towards high-value analysis and strategic advisory work.

About Hidden Brains

Hidden Brains is a pioneering player in innovative technological solutions. With 22+ years of experience, Hidden Brains' partnership is spread globally, covering 107+ countries. Their portfolio is a lasting partnership with Healthcare, Legal Firms, agriculture, finance, Edutech, and more.

Their recent innovation and award-winning product, Datums and RockEYE ERP, are also setting new benchmarks in the industry. They are renowned for real-world problems, bringing purpose and value to each venture.

