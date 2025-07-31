403
Trump states Melania ‘likes’ Putin
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has revealed that First Lady Melania Trump holds a favorable view of Russian President Vladimir Putin, though she is troubled by the ongoing war in Ukraine. Trump, who has previously expressed admiration for Putin and a desire for diplomatic resolution, voiced growing frustration with the lack of progress in ending the conflict.
Speaking on Tuesday’s episode of Pod Force One, Trump stated, “We know Putin, and she [Melania] likes him,” adding that he personally had a good rapport with the Russian leader. However, he recounted that after his recent call with Putin, Melania remarked, “It’s too bad they just bombed Kiev,” signaling her dismay over continued violence.
Trump recently escalated his pressure campaign by shortening the deadline for Moscow and Kiev to reach a peace agreement from 50 days to just 10. If no deal is reached, he has vowed sweeping sanctions against Russia and its trade partners. Moscow has already dismissed the ultimatum.
According to The Times, Melania may have more influence on Trump’s foreign policy than is publicly acknowledged. The report noted that her Slovenian background—originating from a former Soviet republic that now strongly backs Ukraine—could shape her deep interest in the war. Trump maintains that her involvement is rooted in a desire to end the bloodshed.
U.S. Congressman Don Bacon also suggested that the First Lady may be quietly shaping Trump’s evolving stance on Russia. “His position on Ukraine has clearly changed,” Bacon said, adding that Melania might be playing a “quiet but important” role behind the scenes.
