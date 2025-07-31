Bioprevail Launches Call For Proposals In World Design Challenge For Sustainable Diagnostic Containment Laboratories

BioPREVAIL Built Environment Design Challenge launches with support of World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), Global Health Security Fund, Global Affairs Canada's Weapons Threat Reduction Program

Global Affair's Canada, World Organisation for Animal Health, and Global Health Security Fund Unite to Foster Innovation for One Health Security Initiative

- Dr. Lisa McDonald, President of Global Health Security FundGENEVA, SWITZERLAND, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BioPREVAIL , a One Health Security innovation initiative for sustainable laboratories launched a call for proposals to its inaugural design sprint, the BioPREVAIL Built Environment Design Challenge , to identify promising innovations that offer viable solutions to the challenge of laboratory sustainability worldwide. Individuals and organizations are encouraged to apply by August 15 for priority consideration, with August 31 as the final deadline for submissions.BioPREVAIL seeks proposals from entities interested in revolutionizing the way diagnostic containment laboratories are built. The ultimate goal is to enhance the capacity of local communities and countries seeking to prevent, detect, and respond to infectious disease outbreaks caused by especially dangerous pathogens (EDPs). Priority will be given to solutions that are sufficiently developed to enter a design sprint and pilot phase within six months. However, applicants are welcome to submit solutions at any stage of development - from concept to commercialization.The BioPREVAIL Built Environment Design Challenge is a new initiative under the broader BioPREVAIL program, which is focused on evolving the design, construction and operation of diagnostic containment laboratories, particularly those in countries and regions that face resource constraints. The initiative is hosted by the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), with the Global Health Security Fund serving as the secretariat. Support for the Built Environment Design Challenge is provided through Global Affairs Canada's Weapons Threat Reduction Program, in support of the G7-led Global Partnership Against the Spread of Weapons and Materials of Mass Destruction (GP).In today's interconnected, hazard-prone world, the same laboratories that protect us from disease are a threat to health and security if they are not sustainable.“This is an issue for many of our members,” shares Emmanuelle Soubeyran, Director General at WOAH.“This initiative will help us reassess how to best support communities affected by infectious disease outbreaks, advancing efforts to reduce risks across human, animal and environmental health.”“An enhanced type of diagnostic laboratory – specifically designed for operation and maintenance in low-resource environments – can accelerate the implementation of global standards and the health security agenda,” Soubeyran continues.“This is a global health initiative for everyone's health and security. By bridging health and security, we can build systems that are truly resilient and future-proof. The urgency is real - change must begin now.”The sustainable labs initiative now known as BioPREVAIL began more than a decade ago, with substantial contributions from WOAH (which helped define the challenges facing laboratories worldwide), Global Affairs Canada's Weapons Threat Reduction Program and the Government of the United Kingdom. BioPREVAIL, which launched in 2024 at the General Assembly of WOAH, seeks to spark a paradigm shift in how the world approaches the management of dangerous pathogens, and to ground laboratory operations in resource-appropriate facilities with sustainable practices. From Africa to Asia, from urban settings to remote regions and communities worldwide, a new type of diagnostic containment laboratory has the potential to save lives, prevent the next pandemic and enhance biological security to mitigate risks posed by the illicit acquisition and deliberate use of disease as a weapon.“Diagnostic containment laboratories play a vital role in global efforts to prevent, detect and respond to biological threats, whether natural, accidental or deliberate in origin” shares Trevor Smith, Chair of the Biological Security Working Group of the 31-member Global Partnership.“However, most containment labs were designed in and for high-resource countries, and current designs and approaches are not well-suited for sustainable operation and maintenance in resource-constrained settings. BioPREVAIL aims to change this, by pioneering a new type of secure, safe, and effective biocontainment facility that can be more easily, reliably and independently maintained and sustained in diverse environments”.The BioPREVAIL Built Environment Design Challenge is open to applicants globally, including researchers, nonprofits, startups, engineers, architects, and interdisciplinary teams. Applications may include advanced concepts, prototypes, or applied research with clear plans for practical validation. Early-stage ideas without a credible pathway to implementation are less likely to be prioritized but may be considered.“BioPREVAIL has the potential to revolutionize global health security, giving autonomy back to local communities highly impacted by especially dangerous pathogens,” adds Dr. Lisa McDonald, President of Global Health Security Fund.“The next infectious disease crisis may emerge from nature, but it could also spill accidentally from a laboratory or be caused deliberately with pathogens acquired from an insecure facility. BioPREVAIL has the potential to significantly reduce the risks posed by all of these scenarios.”Applications will be reviewed by a panel composed of BioPREVAIL team members and technical experts. Selected submissions may be invited to receive technical mentorship, partnership discussions, and/or exploratory support-though submission does not guarantee funding or collaboration.All applications must be submitted no later than August 31 at 11:59 p.m. CEST through the BioPREVAIL StartupTree portal. Interested applicants may register for the August 5th information session .About Canada's Weapons Threat Reduction Program and the Global Partnership Against the Spread of Weapons and Materials of Mass DestructionThe Weapons Threat Reduction Program (WTRP) is Canada's flagship contribution to the G7-led Global Partnership Against the Spread of Weapons and Materials of Mass Destruction (GP, gpwmd). Since 2002, the WTRP has delivered more than $1.7 billion in projects to address chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) proliferation and terrorism threats. Established at the first Kananaskis Summit (2002) as the G8's signature response to the terror attacks of September 2001 in the United States, the now 31-member GP implements CBRN threat reduction programming in vulnerable countries and regions across the globe. To learn more, visit our website at ca/world-monde/issues_development-enjeux_developpement/peace_security-paix_securite/non_proliferation?lang=eng#a1.About the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH)The World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) is the global authority on animal health, dedicated to improving animal health worldwide and building a safer, healthier, and more sustainable world. Founded in 1924 as the Office International des Epizooties (OIE), the international organisation adopted the common name World Organisation for Animal Health in May 2023 and is proud to champion the One Health approach in all its work. Together, the Organisation and its Members coordinate the global response to animal health emergencies, the prevention of zoonotic diseases, the promotion of animal health and welfare, and better access to animal health care. To learn more, visit woah.About Global Health Security Fund (GHS Fund)Based in Geneva, the Global Health Security Fund (GHS Fund) is a nonprofit organisation combining venture capital and entrepreneurship principles with traditional philanthropy to identify and scale the most promising locally driven global health innovations. We identify global health security innovations and validate innovations based on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) impact and investment potential, connecting market-ready innovations with investors. To learn more, visit GHSFund. Join the conversation, visit us @GHSFund.##

