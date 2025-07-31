403
Trump Announces Heavy Tariff on Brazil
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has enacted an executive directive introducing a 50% levy on every imported product from Brazil starting August 1.
The move, he asserted, responds to Brazil being a menace to “the national security, foreign policy, and economy” of the United States.
The directive, signed on Wednesday, escalates the existing duties on Brazilian imports by 40%.
It accuses the South American state of multiple breaches, including purported “serious human rights abuses that have undermined the rule of law.”
Trump highlighted the judicial actions taken against former Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro, who is presently on trial for allegedly attempting to orchestrate a coup after losing the 2022 presidential election.
“Members of the Government of Brazil are also politically persecuting a former President of Brazil, which is contributing to the deliberate breakdown in the rule of law in Brazil, to politically motivated intimidation in that country, and to human rights abuses,” the document declares.
Earlier this month, Trump publicized his plan to enforce a comprehensive 50% duty on all Brazilian products through a statement on Truth Social.
In that message, the US leader also demanded an end to what he described as a “witch hunt” targeting the “highly respected” ex-leader Bolsonaro.
In response, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva pledged to address the tariff action and safeguard Brazil’s national interests.
He criticized Trump’s overreach, remarking that the American president “was elected to govern the US – he was not elected to be the emperor of the world.”
