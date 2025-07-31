Tuniu To Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On August 15, 2025
|
US
|
1-888-346-8982
|
Hong Kong
|
852-301-84992
|
Mainland China
|
4001-201203
|
International
|
1-412-902-4272
Conference ID: Tuniu 2Q 2025 Earnings Conference Call
A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through August 22, 2025. The dial-in details are as follows:
|
US
|
1-877-344-7529
|
International
|
1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code: 8828112
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at .
About Tuniu Corporation
Tuniu (Nasdaq:TOUR ) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers integrated travel service with a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu and mobile platform. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network, including a dedicated team of professional customer service representatives, 24/7 call centers, extensive networks of offline retail stores and self-operated local tour operators. For more information, please visit .
