Eesti Energia Group Unaudited Results For Q2 2025
|2nd Quarter
|Half year
|in million EUR
|2025
|2024
|6m 2025
|6m 2024
|Revenue
|387.8
|415.1
|917.9
|915.4
|Other operating income
|14.7
|42.7
|42.1
|93.2
|Change in inventories of finished goods and work-in-progress
|(1.0)
|2.8
|(8.9)
|7.2
|Raw materials and consumables used
|(247.3)
|(210.6)
|(582.5)
|(530.4)
|Payroll expenses
|(51.1)
|(48.8)
|(99.9)
|(97.0)
|Depreciation, amortisation and impairment
|(41.3)
|(40.3)
|(81.8)
|(79.1)
|Other operating expenses
|(23.5)
|(47.7)
|(67.1)
|(107.6)
|OPERATING PROFIT
|38.3
|113.2
|119.8
|201.7
|Financial income
|2.1
|1.5
|5.3
|3.0
|Financial expenses
|(17.1)
|(11.3)
|(29.8)
|(24.3)
|Net financial income (expense)
|(15.0)
|(9.8)
|(24.5)
|(21.3)
|Profit from associates under the equity method
|4.6
|1.2
|6.5
|3.0
|PROFIT BEFORE TAX
|27.9
|104.6
|101.8
|183.4
|Corporate income tax expense
|2.1
|(1.5)
|6.0
|(1.7)
|PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
|30.0
|103.1
|107.8
|181.7
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position
|in million EUR
|30 June 2025
|31 December 2024
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|3,698.5
|3,563.8
|Right-of-use assets
|27.8
|27.9
|Intangible assets
|93.8
|93.5
|Prepayments for non-current assets
|60.4
|61.1
|Deferred tax assets
|5.7
|4.2
|Derivative financial instruments
|195.3
|213.3
|Investments in associates
|79.3
|74.9
|Other shares and holdings
|0.2
|0.3
|Non-current receivables
|3.4
|3.3
|Total non-current assets
|4,164.4
|4,042.3
|Current assets
|Inventories
|145.8
|172.0
|Greenhouse gas allowances and certificates of origin
|76.0
|74.5
|Trade and other receivables
|206.6
|282.2
|Derivative financial instruments
|48.5
|90.0
|Cash and cash equivalents
|618.5
|468.9
|Total current assets
|1,095.4
|1,087.6
|Total assets
|5,259.8
|5,129.9
|in million EUR
|30 June 2025
|31 December 2024
|EQUITY
|Capital and reserves attributable to equity holder of the Parent Company
|Share capital
|746.6
|746.6
|Unregistered share capital
|100.0
|Share premium
|259.8
|259.8
|Statutory reserve capital
|75.0
|75.0
|Perpetual bond
|414.2
|398.5
|Other reserves
|119.1
|160.2
|Retained earnings
|746.6
|565.5
|Total equity and reserves attributable to equity holder of the Parent Company
|2,338.0
|2,205.6
|Non-controlling interest
|3.7
|177.8
|Total equity
|2,341.7
|2,383.4
|LIABILITIES
|Non-current liabilities
|Borrowings
|1,540.5
|1,498.7
|Deferred tax liabilities
|23.2
|28.0
|Other payables
|7.9
|8.0
|Derivate financial instruments
|9.5
|4.4
|Contract liabilities and government grants
|493.3
|467.9
|Provisions
|39.9
|39.0
|Total non-current liabilities
|2,114.3
|2,046.0
|Current liabilities
|Borrowings
|210.7
|197.0
|Liquidity swap
|112.3
|79.8
|Trade and other payables
|255.7
|267.5
|Derivative financial instruments
|22.7
|22.6
|Contract liabilities and government grants
|3.1
|2.0
|Provisions
|199.3
|131.6
|Total current liabilities
|803.8
|700.5
|Total liabilities
|2,918.1
|2,746.5
|Total liabilities and equity
|5,259.8
|5,129.9
Eesti Energia will publish its unaudited Q2 2025 results on 31 July 2025. The Q2 2025 interim report and investor presentation are available on Eesti Energia's website . An investor call discussing the Q2 2025 financial results will take place on 31 July 2025 at 11:00 London time, 12:00 Frankfurt time, and 13:00 Tallinn time. Please register to participate . After registration, you will receive the details required to join the conference call.
Further Information:
Danel Freiberg
Head of Treasury and Financial Risk Management
Eesti Energia AS
Tel: +372 5594 3838
Email: ...
Attachment
-
Q2 2025 report ENG
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment