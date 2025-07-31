Qatar Marks World Day Against Trafficking In Persons 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The State of Qatar yesterday observed the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons 2025, held annually on July 30.

The event, themed“Human Trafficking is Organised Crime - End the Exploitation”, was organized by the Ministry of Labour and the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking, with wide participation from government, security, and judicial bodies, international organizations, diplomatic missions, and civil society.

The commemoration reflects Qatar's ongoing commitment, through the Ministry of Labour, to combat human trafficking in accordance with Islamic values that uphold human dignity, as well as its obligations under international law and support for global anti-trafficking efforts.

Qatar has established a comprehensive legal and institutional framework that supports prevention, protection, and prosecution, aligned with the UN Global Plan of Action. The National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking, established by Cabinet Decision No. 15 of 2017, coordinates efforts across local and international partners, runs specialised training programs for enforcement officers, and works to raise awareness of the crime's patterns and response methods.

Assistant Undersecretary for Migrant Labour Affairs Hamad Faraj Dalmouk opened the event by highlighting Qatar's integrated and progressive approach to combating human trafficking, notably the launch of the 2024-2026 National Plan. The plan focuses on four pillars: prevention, protection, prosecution, and cooperation, both national and international, led by the National Committee to ensure an effective and sustainable response.

He outlined legislative, institutional, and procedural reforms taken as part of Qatar's broader labour market transformation. Internationally, Qatar continues to strengthen cooperation with labour-sending countries via agreements and MoUs, joint worker protection committees, and recruitment oversight. Dalmouk noted Qatar's recent agreement with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime to establish an international centre for training and research in combating human trafficking.

He affirmed that the Ministry of Labour places top priority on addressing human trafficking and forced labour, in alignment with Qatar's Third National Development Strategy (2024-2030). With Qatar a major destination for migrant workers, the ministry has adopted a range of proactive measures to prevent exploitation and uphold a fair and lawful working environment.

Head of the ILO Office in Qatar Max Tunon emphasized the day's global significance as a reminder of the international community's responsibility to combat exploitation and forced labour. He noted that around 50 million people worldwide continue to suffer under such conditions, calling it a gross violation of human rights and decent work standards. He reaffirmed the ILO's commitment to partnering with governments and private stakeholders to address root causes, support victims, and hold perpetrators accountable.

Tunon praised Qatar's progress, including legal reforms to the sponsorship system, enhanced complaint mechanisms, and expanded services for victim support. He described the 2024-2026 National Plan as“a comprehensive document grounded in local realities and a deep understanding of the structural risks facing some workers.”

Acting Chief of the IOM Mission in Qatar Roula Hamati praised the Ministry of Labour for its firm commitment to combating trafficking, particularly among vulnerable worker groups. She acknowledged the challenge of properly identifying victims, who are sometimes misclassified as offenders, and highlighted Qatar's advanced policy approach focused on dignity and protection.