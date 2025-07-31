Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Deal Forges New Central Asia Energy Axis

MENAFN - Asia Times) Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are entering a new phase of energy cooperation, one that promises to draw the two Central Asian nations closer together in a mutually beneficial commercial embrace.

At the cooperation's core lies the forthcoming production sharing agreement (PSA) between Azerbaijan's state company SOCAR and Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy, which is set to govern joint exploration in the Ustyurt region.

Trilateral cooperation with Kazakhstan through the Caspian Green Energy Corridor has laid institutional groundwork for Caspian-region developments since 2023. However, this specific new bilateral move reflects a more concentrated, durable alignment that highlights the institutional, technological and geopolitical dimensions of the Azerbaijan–Uzbekistan partnership.

The agreement will establish the investment and production regime to allow SOCAR to conduct advanced geological exploration, implement enhanced recovery methods and oversee field development. The Ustyurt Basin, located in northwest Uzbekistan, suffers from legacy infrastructure issues that have constrained the development of its oil and gas reserves to this day.

For Uzbekistan, the PSA is not just an industrial agreement but the first materialization of a new shift in policy. In particular, it grants SOCAR favorable tax and cost recovery rules under Uzbekistan's new PSA legal framework, enabling a structured fiscal and operational presence for the first time. Officials announced the agreement with expectations for imminent implementation.

Beyond its contractual terms, the PSA has geopolitical significance, anchoring the eastward diversification of Azerbaijan's post-2020 energy strategy while tethering it to Uzbekistan's long-term interest in multiple partnerships. Observers from both countries have emphasized the symbolic value of the agreement, noting its departure from the long-dominant Russian-Chinese corridor dynamic.

This initiative also reflects institutional trust-building and a vector for the transfer of technical knowledge. It will also likely serve as a template for subsequent PSAs with other Eurasian partners, testing Uzbekistan's legal resilience and Azerbaijan's upstream consultancy model.

Uzbekistan's PSA environment remains relatively new and in a phase of institutional bedding-in. Kazakhstan, by contrast, has long hosted multiple international oil majors under a stable contractual regime. And Turkmenistan has traditionally relied on service contracts that preserve state control but limit outside technical influence.

By concluding a PSA with SOCAR, Uzbekistan is establishing a hybrid path between these two, retaining sovereign control while allowing operational autonomy within clearly delineated investment parameters. This contrasts sharply with the earlier resource nationalism that dominated the region in the 1990s and early 2000s.

For Azerbaijan, the PSA is more than a single upstream investment. It reflects SOCAR's long-term strategy to reposition itself as a regional services and consulting powerhouse.

With its mature offshore fields in the Azeri–Chirag–Gunashli complex beginning to decline, SOCAR has sought to find new basins, diversify partnerships, and define a role in upstream capacity-building.

It has already done this in Georgia and Turkey. Uzbekistan looks to be a next frontier, where Baku can project not just hydrocarbons but institutional models, legal expertise, and project finance structuring.