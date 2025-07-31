Sam Altman's Openai Now Rakes In $1B Monthly, Thanks To Explosive Chatgpt User Growth: Report

Sam Altman-led artificial intelligence (AI) startup OpeAI has achieved a revenue feat, attesting to the company's dominant position in the technology.

A report by The Information, citing a source, stated that the company nearly doubled its revenue in the January-July period, and in the process, hit an annualized revenue run-rate of $12 billion, according to Investing.

This translates to a monthly rate of $1 billion for the startup, which has recently faced talent drain due to poaching by Meta Platforms.

OpenAI's hugely popular ChatGPT large language model (LLM) now has approximately 700 million weekly active users. The company is set to release the next iteration of the LLM, dubbed GPT-5, next week.

At the same time, the company hiked its cash burn estimate to a whopping $8 billion for 2025, substantially higher than the previously estimated $1 billion.

The report also said the company is mobilizing investors for a second $30 billion raise as part of a recent funding round. Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global are among the private equity firms that have agreed to invest millions of dollars in the latest round.

OpenAI, despite its head start, is facing competition from up-and-coming rivals, including Chinese AI startup DeepSeek.

A separate report by Bloomberg stated that Chinese startup Manus is preparing to launch a feature that can accomplish specific tasks that OpenAI's Deep Research may struggle with.

These tasks include generating 40 poster designs, ranking the top 100 global MBA programs, or analyzing more than 1,000 stocks.

Manus's new function, called Wide Research, allows users of the platforms to process large numbers of data entries simultaneously using multiple AI agents. The startup looks to make this feature available this week as a top-tier subscription service, priced at $199 a month.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.