Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program

Bekaert announces that it will start the next tranche of its buyback program on 31 July 2025, for a total consideration of up to € 25 million. It is intended that, subject to market conditions, this tranche will be completed prior to the release of the Q3 trading update, scheduled for 21 November 2025. During this period, Bekaert will regularly publish press releases with updates on the progress made, as required by law. This information will also be available on the investor relations pages of our website.

As announced previously, all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled.

