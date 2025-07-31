Tasteology & Co. Announces Strategic Expansion And Opens Doors To New Clean-Label CPG Partnerships For Q4 2025 Launches

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Backed by Harvard and Stanford Scientists, the Elite R&D Partner Broadens Global Reach

MIAMI, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tasteology & Co., a premium food science lab and formulation studio established in 2017, today announced its strategic expansion and the opening of limited client onboarding for clean-label CPG brands launching in late 2025 and early 2026. This marks a significant growth milestone as the Miami-based firm, backed by scientists from Harvard, Stanford, the University of Wisconsin, University of Phoenix, and Leipzig University in Germany, continues reshaping the future of functional foods and beverages.

Now operating in 27 locations worldwide, Tasteology blends scientific rigor with culinary creativity to help brands develop innovative, shelf-stable functional beverages, fermented protein systems, and clean-label nutritional formulas, all tailored for the booming wellness market.

“Our work starts with data, not guesswork,” said Charbel Aoun, Managing Partner of Tasteology & Co.“We develop products for the next wave of health-conscious consumers-where bioavailability, label simplicity, and premium flavor must all coexist.”

Tasteology operates under strict non-disclosure agreements, collaborating with clients across North America, Europe, Australia, and the MENA region, with products often hitting shelves at high-growth wellness retailers like Erewhon and Whole Foods.

Despite maintaining a discreet operating model, Tasteology has been spotlighted by Digital Journal, NBC News, ABC, and The Chronicle Journal for its unique approach: an in-house R&D team that combines biotech-level confidentiality with consumer goods agility.

Science-Led Formulation Without Compromise

Tasteology's expertise spans nutritional biochemistry, fermentation science, and food-grade chemistry to create products that are:



Chemical Preservative-Free

Low- or No-Sugar

Shelf-Stable Small-Format and High-Performance (e.g., 60–100ml RTDs)

The company recently expanded its team to include PhDs and specialists in postbiotic fermentation, thermal stabilization, and next-gen sweeteners.

“We don't just white-label formulations,” said Claudia Armor, Chief R&D Officer and Co-Managing Partner.“We help our clients solve scientific challenges that most co-manufacturers can't even diagnose.”

Strategic Growth and Select Client Onboarding

Tasteology is now selectively onboarding a limited number of brands planning clean-label product launches for Q4 2025 or Q1 2026. The company works best with founders and teams who prioritize ingredient integrity, deep science, and long-term brand growth.

Media Contact:

Emma Blinje

Head of Communications

...

