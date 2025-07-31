Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Forecast In THESE Places Check

WB Rain Alerts: The city and suburbs have been experiencing drizzling rain since early Wednesday morning, bringing down the temperature significantly. What will the weather be like throughout the day? Check out the complete photo gallery for details

Kolkata Weather

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, due to the monsoon axis and vortex over Bengal, there is a possibility of widespread rainfall in several districts of South and North Bengal in the next few days. The Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted 7 to 20 centimeters of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of South and North Bengal from August 2 to August 5.

According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rain is forecast for South and North Bengal. An alert will also be in effect from August 2 to August 5. From July 31 to August 1, there is a possibility of 7-11 cm of rain in Birbhum, Murshidabad, West Burdwan, and other districts. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms and gusty winds.

According to the Meteorological Department, light to moderate rain will continue in many districts of South Bengal from August 2 to August 5. This may lead to waterlogging in cities and low-lying areas, disrupting traffic. There is a risk of damage to temporary houses. Standing water in agricultural fields may damage crops.

From July 30 to August 5, there is a possibility of 7-20 cm of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, and Dakshin Dinajpur. Thunderstorms and gusty winds (30-40 km/h) may occur in one or more districts daily.

According to the Meteorological Department, the rain may cause waterlogging in low-lying areas, leading to traffic disruptions. There is also a risk of landslides in hilly areas, especially in Darjeeling and Kalimpong. The water levels of rivers like Teesta, Torsa, Jaldhaka, and Rydak are also likely to rise significantly.

Heavy rain warning has been issued for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar districts on Thursday. Scattered heavy rain may also occur in the districts of North Bengal on Friday. There is a possibility of heavy rain in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts. Rainfall will increase further in North Bengal on Saturday. Very heavy rain warning has been issued for Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Heavy rain will occur in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar. Rain will increase further in North Bengal on Sunday. Very heavy rain warning has been issued for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar districts. Heavy rain will occur in Cooch Behar district.