Culture Ministry Organises Personal Protection Workshop
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Culture organised Wednesday an awareness workshop titled "How to Protect Myself."
The workshop, held in collaboration with the Al Khor Cultural Centre and the Protection and Social Rehabilitation Centre (Aman), took place at the Al Khor Residents Council.
The workshop aimed to raise community awareness of personal protection and prevention of various forms of violence and abuse, and introduced the services provided by the Aman Centre in the field of protection, psychological and social support.
The workshop targeted families, parents and young people, as part of the Ministry of Culture's efforts to promote a culture of community safety. It also aims to instill the concepts of protection and self-empowerment through educational and awareness programmes that contribute to building a society aware of its rights and responsibilities.
