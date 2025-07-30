More Injured Workers In California Are Filing Third-Party Lawsuits After Workplace Accidents

MENAFN - GetNews)



More injured workers in California are filing third-party lawsuits. Greenberg and Ruby explains why workers' comp alone isn't enough after serious accidents.

El Segundo, CA - July 30, 2025 - As workers' compensation payouts continue to fall short of covering long-term damages, more injured workers in California are turning to third-party lawsuits to seek full accountability and compensation. According to the legal team at Greenberg and Ruby Injury Attorneys , this shift reflects a growing awareness of options beyond traditional workers' comp claims, especially when negligence from outside contractors or equipment manufacturers is involved.

“Workers' comp only covers so much,” said Emily Ruby, firm owner.“But when someone outside your employer contributed to your injury (a subcontractor, a property owner, or even a faulty machine) California law allows you to file a third-party lawsuit. That can make a huge difference in the recovery process.”

Workers' Compensation Doesn't Always Cover the Full Cost of an Injury

While workers' compensation is designed to provide medical treatment and partial wage replacement, it doesn't offer damages for pain, suffering, or long-term emotional and physical trauma. This is where third-party claims fill the gap.

An experienced workplace accident lawyer can investigate the circumstances of a job site injury to determine whether another party outside the employer's control played a role.

Greenberg and Ruby's attorneys have represented clients in construction accidents, industrial injuries, vehicle collisions while on the job, and even defective equipment cases. Their legal team has secured multiple seven-figure settlements by pursuing these third-party claims.

“Most people don't know they can sue someone else beyond their employer,” said Ruby.“But if a third party is involved, the law allows you to hold them responsible. That can mean a much fuller financial recovery.”







Legal Representation Is Key in Work Injury Cases Involving Multiple Parties

Workplace accidents often involve complex liability issues, especially when multiple contractors, vendors, or companies share responsibility for a job site. In these cases, working with a qualified work injury lawyer is critical.

Greenberg and Ruby Injury Attorneys have extensive experience identifying all responsible parties and filing strategic third-party lawsuits alongside workers' compensation claims. This dual approach helps maximize compensation for injured workers and their families.

Besides work injury claims, the firm is also recognized as a top personal injury attorney resource in California, handling serious injury and wrongful death cases across industries.

“We take the time to understand how each injury happened and who should be held accountable,” Ruby added.“That level of investigation is what makes third-party cases successful.”

About Greenberg and Ruby Injury Attorneys

Based in El Segundo, California, Greenberg and Ruby Injury Attorneys is a results-driven law firm focused exclusively on serious injury and workplace accident cases.

The firm's attorneys bring decades of combined legal experience and have recovered millions of dollars for injured workers across the state.

Known for their client-first approach and aggressive legal strategy, the firm continues to be a go-to choice for Californians navigating complex injury cases.

The firm offers free case evaluations and works on a contingency fee basis, clients pay no legal fees unless compensation is recovered.