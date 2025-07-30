Proxima Research International Launches Its Own CRM Product On Amazon

Proxima Cloud CRM, a next-generation Ukrainian CRM system for the pharmaceutical sector, has entered the global market. Proxima Research International has released its innovative product on the international platform Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, making the Ukrainian CRM system now available to users worldwide.

“Becoming a part of AWS Marketplace is a five-star challenge - and we did it. Our IT product successfully passed the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR), a required assessment for security, reliability, and operational excellence, all of which are prerequisites for selling on AWS Marketplace. I'm incredibly proud of our team - this is a major step toward global reach for the Ukrainian service Proxima Cloud CRM,” emphasized Yevhen Kunda, CEO of Proxima Research International.

With Proxima Cloud CRM now available on the global AWS Marketplace, pharmaceutical companies and other industry players from Europe, the U.S., and Latin America can easily and quickly integrate the CRM system through a familiar interface - as conveniently as any other SaaS product on Amazon.

Proxima Cloud CRM is a cloud-based solution tailored for the pharmaceutical industry, designed to support efficient communication with healthcare professionals. The system gives clients seamless access to data from any device, operating system, or country. Team members can collaborate effectively regardless of their location. Its ready-to-use module set can be deployed directly from the cloud.

The intuitive admin panel of Proxima Cloud CRM enables CRM system administrators to independently customize the platform according to specific business goals and workflows in any country - with no additional costs for implementation, support, or language customization. The system is scalable for teams of all sizes, simplifies the collection, storage, and tracking of key information, and is a cost-effective solution that requires minimal investment for deployment and maintenance.

About the company:

Proxima Research International (well known as Proxima Research) is a leading global provider of technological innovations for the healthcare industry. Operating in 47 countries and partnering with over 300 businesses, the company collaborates with top global tech leaders including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, QlikTech, as well as healthcare and pharmaceutical giants such as IQVIA and Veeva.