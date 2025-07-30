VITAS® Healthcare Announces CEO Transition And Appointment Of New Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIRAMAR, Fla., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VITAS Healthcare, one of the nation's leading providers of hospice and palliative care, and a subsidiary of Chemed Corporation (NYSE: CHE), today announced that Nicholas M. Westfall will step down as chairman and chief executive officer to pursue other personal and professional opportunities. Joel L. Wherley, president and chief operating officer, was appointed by the Board to succeed Westfall as chief executive officer of VITAS Healthcare.

Westfall has served as CEO since 2016, leading VITAS through a period of meaningful growth, operational transformation and reinvestment in its people.

“It has been an honor to lead VITAS Healthcare and work alongside such a talented team,” said Westfall.“I'm proud of what we've accomplished together and confident that Joel is the right leader to take the company forward.”

Wherley brings nearly a decade of executive leadership at VITAS to his new role. He has served as chief operating officer for the past eight years and assumed the role of president in 2024, overseeing operational performance, strategic execution and enterprise-wide initiatives.

“It's been a privilege to help lead an organization so deeply committed to compassionate, high-quality hospice care. I'm grateful to the Board for their trust and to Nick for his mentorship and partnership,” said Wherley.“I'm excited to lead VITAS Healthcare into its next chapter, focused on empowering our people and driving long-term growth.”

This leadership transition reflects VITAS Healthcare's continued commitment to compassionate end-of-life care to seriously ill patients and their families and to operational excellence.

About VITAS® Healthcare

VITAS Healthcare is one of the nation's leading providers of hospice and palliative care. For almost 50 years, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) has delivered compassionate end-of-life care to seriously ill patients and their families. Headquartered in Miramar, Florida, the company operates 58 service areas across 15 states (Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia. VITAS cares for more than 22,000 patients daily, primarily wherever they call home, as well as in its inpatient hospice units and through partnerships with hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities. With a team of over 12,000 professionals, VITAS was named a 2025 Top Workplace in Healthcare. Visit .

