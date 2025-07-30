Pattern Computer Announces Most Recent Discoveries To Public: Puts“Breakthrough Discoveries In AI & Healthcare” Fire 25 Conference Presentation Online

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDMOND, Wash., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pattern Computer, Inc. (“Pattern” or“the Company”), the global leader in Pattern Discovery, has published a link to the“Breakthrough Discoveries in AI & Healthcare” presentation the Company recently gave in its highlighted role at the Future in Review 25 (FiRe25) Conference. Pattern's announcements included an appearance by Dr. Leroy Hood, founder and CEO of Phehome Health, on a new partnership with Phenome and Buck Institute using Pattern's ProSpectralTM device.

Future in Review (FiRe), which the Economist calls“the best technology conference in the world,” is an action-oriented event that provides executives and investors with roadmaps for the next 5-10 years on technologies driving the global economy. Started in 2003 by the team behind Strategic News Service, FiRe is a gathering place for global leaders using technology to change the world for the better. Its intimate size and trust-based culture cultivate long-term relationships between speakers and attendees that drive innovation, strategy, partnerships, investments, and recruiting.

Link here to Pattern's Breakthrough Discoveries in AI & Healthcare FiRe25 session:

Highlights of the Pattern FiRe25 Presentation Include:



Update on influencer launch of PatternDETM, with multiple partners selected for their transformative research from neuroscience to bioreactor design.



Beyond LLMs: Pattern Introduces PatternDETM: The First Online Pattern Discovery EngineTM (Press Release January 2, 2025)



Bespoke technology for making discoveries in high-risk environments, where we need to understand the predictions we make and the degree of confidence that comes with them.



Available to academic users as part of Early Access Program. Working with National Laboratory system in three countries, and several tier-one universities.

Being applied to problems including the origins of increasing rates of allergic and inflammatory disease in recent generations, the production of low-cost biofuels and bioproducts in the emerging circular economy, and the genetics of complex diseases.



ProSpectralTM projects, including update on Phenome Health partnership and new Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory work and potential funding through DARPA.





Pattern Announces Partnership with Phenome Health (Press Release December 6, 2024)



Pattern and the Medical College of Wisconsin Launch New Pilot Study to Assess Detection of Head, Neck and Lung Cancers Through ProSpectralTM Saliva Analysis (Press Release Aug. 21, 2024)



Study at several hospitals & clinics to model several diseases, including Flu A/B, HRV, RSV.



Novel study with cancer clinics at pre-eminent regional oncology center to:





Detect certain cancers using ProSpectral scans and Pattern Discovery EngineTM (PDE) analysis.

Differentiate cancer-positive patients from high-risk but cancer-negative individuals.



Adaptive Example SelectionTM (AES), which is transforming XAI for medical diagnostics, making AI trustworthy, usable, and scalable in high-impact sectors.





Pattern Unveils Adaptive Example SelectionTM (AESTM) Framework to Revolutionize Medical AI Interpretability (Press Release March 12, 2025)



Trusting AI in life-and-death decisions. AES solves a critical barrier in deploying AI in medicine - specifically in explainability and trust. Most black-box AI systems fail here. Pattern's system doesn't just perform, it explains, justifies, and integrates with human expertise.



Project StarbrightTM advances in Colorectal Cancer (CRC) in which we are partnering for diagnostics and drug development. In addition to a CRC screening test, Pattern has discovered a CRC drug target:



Pattern To Test Novel AI-Discovered Molecular De Novo Drug for Treatment of Multiple Hard-to-Treat Cancers (Press Release June 18, 2025)



Identified miRNA potential drug target, expressed only in cancerous tissue



Owned entirely by Pattern



Pattern is now prepared to enter drug testing phase. While initial testing is being prepared for early-onset CRC, there is strong potential for applications in multiple hard-to-treat cancers, including ovarian cancer, kidney cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, pancreatic cancer, thyroid cancer, uterine cancer, glioblastoma, glioma, leukemia, and melanoma.



Pattern FinanceTM through RC/XAITM



Pattern Computer Brings Autonomous Risk and Confidence Tools to XAI (Press Release May 19, 2025)



Risk and Confidence Explainable AI brings known and demonstrated confidence and risk values to decisions via PatternDETM online platform.



Financial markets are heavily regulated, with strict requirements for transparency, accountability, and risk disclosure. Regulators demand not just overall model accuracy, but clear explanations of how each trading signal is generated, what factors were considered, and how sensitive those factors are to changing market conditions. RC/XAI provides decision-specific confidence estimates and full audit trails. This allows financial institutions to demonstrate compliance with evolving standards, ensuring that trading algorithms remain transparent, fair, and defensible.

Partnering with two respected Wall Street trading firms.



Review of GAI/XAITM: Expanding XAI into New Worlds





At its core GAI/XAI is NeuralXAI applied to transformer models. NeuralXAI learns, directly from the model, what data is similar to what other data and what data is very different – and it doesn't make assumptions. We start with the idea that, although the data is complicated, a model with good performance is learning something meaningful and likely important about the data. Whether we're trying to explain the data or the model itself, the model acts as the lens through which we see. These advances are necessary to make the application to LLMs possible, although they are by no means restricted to use on LLMs. These lines of XAI extension will help many other applications of NeuralXAI in other domains. Finance is a great use-case as are certain biological applications, as well as most tabular data.



Mark Anderson, Pattern Chair and CEO, commented,“Pattern seeks to advance the scope of human knowledge as it uncovers solutions to some of the greatest problems facing society today. By discovering previously unavailable patterns in data, the Company is setting a new benchmark for transparency and trust in both ML and explainable AI. In an AI world characterized by“hopes and future dreams,” we continue to focus on results that are real and explainable, tested by credible third parties.”

“It is important that any new AI technology can be input to the Pattern Discovery EngineTM – which is capable of interrogating fitted AI models to learn about the world, even when those models hallucinate. Unlike prior approaches to explainable AI, the Pattern Discovery Engine learns and exposes the functional forms learned by AI algorithms, however complex they may appear to be. It reveals the concise mathematical forms that underlie the predictive power of generative AI algorithms, or any algorithm yet to come – it is model and data agnostic – it is designed and built for one purpose only: to recognize patterns that inform our understanding of the world. The core technology is the capacity to learn the data manifold discovered by an AI technology, and then to model relationships, in the form of human-understandable equations, that match the AI's internal data representation,” a Company spokesperson explained.

Anderson added,“We have demonstrated this technology extensively in biomedical science, where we have deployed this capability to develop novel cancer therapeutics and disease diagnostics. These discoveries have provided foundational insights into disease drivers and mechanistic biomarkers that have eluded researchers for decades. In addition to medical diagnostics and therapeutics, Pattern's platform has the potential to set a new standard for trustworthy AI in other mission-critical sectors such as finance and industrial process optimization, among others.”

About Strategic News Service (SNS)

Strategic News Service and its networking and events provider, Future in Review, form a small but mighty alliance, preferencing innovation and action over perfection. Collectively, Strategic News Service and the SNS Conference Corp have an outsized impact on the world of technology innovation and the global economy, accelerating the deployment of technologies and policies that make the world a better place through publications, networking, and events. Members include Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and Jeff Bezos and its Future in Review conference has been called“the best technology conference in the world” by The Economist.

About Pattern

Pattern Computer, Inc. uses its Pattern Discovery EngineTM to solve the most important and intractable problems in business and medicine. These proprietary mathematical techniques in advanced AI can find complex patterns in very high-dimensional data that have eluded detection by much larger systems. As the Company applies its computational platform to the challenging fields of drug discovery and diagnostics, it is also making major Pattern Discoveries for partners in other sectors, including extended biotech, materials science, aerospace manufacturing quality control, veterinary medicine, air traffic operations, energy services, finance, market trading and more. See .

CONTACT: Laura Guerrant-Oiye (808) 960-2642 – ...

The foregoing contains statements about Pattern Computer's future that are not statements of historical fact. These statements are“forward looking statements” for purposes of applicable securities laws and are based on current information and/or management's good faith belief as to future events. The words“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“should,”“could,”“will,” and similar expressions signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties, which change over time, and actual performance could differ materially from that anticipated by any forward-looking statements. Pattern Computer undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Copyright © 2025 Pattern Computer Inc. All Rights Reserved. Pattern Computer, Inc., Pattern Discovery Engine, PatternBio, TrueXAI, and ProSpectral are trademarks of Pattern Computer Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.