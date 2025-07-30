ISA 2025 Automation Summit & Expo Heads To Florida In October

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Automation (ISA) - the leading professional society for automation - has announced the program for the 2025 ISA Automation Summit & Expo (ASE) this fall at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort in Lake Buena Vista, FL. Automation is reimagined with this brand-new event combining a brand-new expo hall with technical discussions on industrial automation, new technology implementation, cybersecurity and automation career development amidst AI changes.

When ASE takes place 5 – 7 October 2025, hundreds of automation professionals across a multitude of industries are expected to attend to network, share information and further their careers. Events and sessions on a wide variety of topics related to various industries, standards and concepts will occur simultaneously throughout the conference.

Keynotes will include:



"To Infinity and Beyond: Innovation in Space Flight," Douglas Hurley, retired astronaut, NASA "Confessions of a Dirty Hacker: Over Two Decades as a Hacking Curmudgeon," Tom Liston, owner, Bad Wolf Security

These keynotes will highlight case studies on implementing new technology and new threats in OT cybersecurity, emphasizing key themes of the conference overall. Other speakers confirmed to present at the event include automation experts from Falcon Attractions, Lockheed Martin, Shell, Amazon, Eli Lilly, Walt Disney World, Blue Marvel, MiTRE and more.

In addition to the various speakers and conference tracks, participants can enhance their experience with activities and special events throughout the conference, including:



The ISA Expo, showcasing 74 vendors in industrial automation, process control and operational technology (OT) cybersecurity.

ISA's two most in-demand OT cybersecurity certification courses, IC32 and IC33. Attendees can learn more and secure their spots here .

Networking opportunities included in the conference ticket, including a welcome reception and breaks with exhibitors between conference sessions.

The Student Simulation Showcase , an immersive, cutting-edge game demonstration that lets students dive into real-world scenarios impacting critical infrastructure. Take your own shot at this immersive VR scenario and learn more about opportunities to get involved with a student design competition where teams of students will work with companies to create a fully interactive, virtual environment to assess, analyze and design solutions to real-world incidents.

The ISA Honors and Awards Gala hosted within Pandora - The World of Avatar at Disney's Animal Kingdom® Theme Park, where top leaders in automation will be honored on 6 October 2025. Tickets are required for this awards ceremony, dinner and park buyout. Bring your entire family for a memorable night honoring ISA's awardees. Those who register to attend the conference and expo before 15 August 2025 will receive a free T-shirt and will be entered into a chance to win four tickets to SeaWorld Orlando.

"The ISA community includes the world's top experts in industrial automation," said Claire Fallon, executive director of ISA. "The ISA Automation Summit & Expo is unique among automation events, offering attendees valuable, hands-on insights for their profession as well as opportunities to participate in this incredible community. That's why we refer to ASE as 'the automation event of the year.'"

In-person conference registration for the 2025 Automation Summit & Expo is now open and starts at 835 USD for ISA members or 995 USD for non-members. An expo-only pass will also be available for 125 USD. Event sponsors include Honeywell, Control Station, Fortinet and Zededa, immersion room provider Igloo and VR technology provider Visco. Exhibitors include the ISA Tampa Bay Section, Airline, iAutomation, VolleyBoast, HPE Automation, Xona, 1898 & Co., EDE, FLWSE, Secure Ideas, Graybar, InterStates, Power Source, Aria Cybersecurity, Nexcom, FVF, H2solutions, HighByte, Inductive Automation, EZ Automation Systems, Gilson Engineering Sales, Classic Controls Inc., Team Technical Services, embeddedTS, VTScada, Shingle & Gibb Automation, Rockwell Automation, Rexel, Automated Systems Inc., General Control Systems, Coastal Industrial Technologies, Smar Technology Company, Phoenix Contact, Avista Realtime Systems, Win Source Electronics, ISASecure, Barney's Pumps, Coresential, Dream Report, AWC, Mitsubishi Electric Iconics Digital Solutions, Salvador Technologies and ITG. To register for the event or to learn more about the program and sponsorship opportunities, visit href="" rel="nofollow" is .

About ISA

The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA's mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at .

SOURCE The International Society of Automation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED