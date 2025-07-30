Zuckerberg Doubles Down On Personal AI, Sparks Retail Investor Interest: 'Developing Superintelligence Is Now In Sight'

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is ramping up its efforts to build personal AI tools, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg sharing a vision for the future of artificial intelligence that aims to give individuals more control, instead of relying on systems that automate everything.

Meta Platforms stock inched 0.2% higher on Wednesday mid-morning.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock improved to 'extremely bullish' (81/100) from 'bullish' territory. Message volume also jumped to 'high' (69/100) from 'normal' levels in 24 hours.

META's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:40 a.m. ET on July 30, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock experienced a 136% surge in message count in the last 24 hours.

A bullish Stocktwits user highlighted the development of superintelligence.

Another user said they are far more bullish on Meta and Microsoft compared to other 'Magnificent Seven' stocks.

“Developing superintelligence is now in sight. It seems clear that in the coming years, AI will improve all our existing systems and enable the creation and discovery of new things that aren't imaginable today,” said Zuckerberg in a letter on Wednesday.

Zuckerberg described the signs of AI systems becoming capable of self-improvement, signaling that the age of artificial superintelligence may be closer than once imagined.

Instead of funneling superintelligence toward automating all meaningful labor and distributing its output as universal basic services, Zuckerberg emphasized the individual.

According to Zuckerberg, future superintelligent systems will be embedded in devices like augmented reality glasses, capable of sensing and understanding a person's environment.

Zuckerberg also acknowledged that superintelligence introduces new safety and ethical challenges.

Meta has been grabbing attention recently with its moves to lure AI experts from competitors such as OpenAI and Apple with massive compensation packages.

The company is expected to release its quarterly results after the closing bell on Wednesday. Analysts anticipate Meta to report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.86 and revenue of $44.84 billion, as per Fiscal AI data.

Meta Platforms' stock has gained over 19% in 2025 and over 51% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.