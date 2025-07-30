Feed Grain Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

The global feed grains market is witnessing robust expansion, primarily driven by the rising demand for animal-based proteins. Factors such as increasing income levels, rapid population growth, and urbanization, especially in emerging economies, are leading consumers to adopt protein-rich diets. This trend is boosting the need for high-quality feed grains like corn, barley, and sorghum to support efficient livestock and poultry production.

Moreover, the growth of commercial livestock and aquaculture operations is accelerating the demand for grains that enhance animal growth, productivity, and health. Sustainability concerns are also shaping market preferences, with producers increasingly choosing environmentally friendly grain options that comply with regulatory standards and align with green initiatives. In addition, advancements in grain storage, logistics, and supply chain infrastructure are improving accessibility and ensuring reliable distribution across major markets, further propelling the market's growth.

Market Dynamics Rising livestock population drives the global market

The increasing global appetite for animal-based food products is significantly boosting livestock farming activities, which in turn is driving up the consumption of essential grains. To cater to the surging demand for meat, dairy, and eggs, particularly in developing regions, livestock producers are expanding their herds. As more countries adopt protein-rich diets, grains like corn, sorghum, barley, and oats are becoming critical components of animal feed.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates that the global population of livestock, including cattle, sheep, pigs, and poultry, will grow by approximately 7% in the coming years. Notably, Sub-Saharan Africa's herd is projected to grow by about 15%, while India and Southeast Asia are expected to contribute to 39% of the global increase in meat consumption by 2034.

This is leading to a substantial rise in feed grain demand.

Government subsidies and support programs create tremendous opportunities

Government subsidies and support programs are playing a crucial role in augmenting the expansion of the global market. Nations are increasingly prioritizing domestic grain production to ensure food security and maintain a steady supply for the livestock industry. These efforts often involve direct financial aid to grain producers, insurance coverage, and incentives promoting sustainable and high-yield farming practices.

For example, in March 2025, China increased its grain stockpiling budget by 6.1%, allocating approximately RMB 131.66 billion (around USD 18.1 billion) to strengthen domestic grain reserves and reduce reliance on imports. Additionally, the government allocated RMB 54.05 billion toward agricultural insurance subsidies, which included protection for feed grain crops. This funding supports China's national grain output goal of roughly 700 million metric tons, with particular focus on feed grains to stabilize local markets and price volatility.

These proactive measures are laying the groundwork for sustained growth in the global market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific feed grain market is witnessing robust growth, driven by the region's expanding livestock and aquaculture sectors. Countries like China, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia are increasing feed grain imports to meet the rising demand for meat, eggs, and dairy products. For instance, China remains the world's largest importer of feed grains, especially corn and sorghum, to support its pork industry.

Meanwhile, India's poultry sector is growing at over 8% annually, spurring demand for maize-based feed. Vietnam's booming shrimp farming and Indonesia's growing cattle farming further accelerate the consumption of feed grains. Additionally, government initiatives such as India's National Livestock Mission and China's Feed Grain Action Plan are promoting feed self-sufficiency and improved productivity. The regional shift towards protein-rich diets and modern livestock farming practices is expected to sustain the demand for feed grains across Asia-Pacific.

Key Highlights



The global feed grain market size was valued at USD 50.08 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow from USD 51.69 billion in 2025 to reach USD 66.86 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.27% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

The global feed grain market is segmented by type of grain into corn, wheat, barley, sorghum, oats, rye, and others.

By livestock, the market is categorized into poultry, swine, ruminants (cattle, sheep, goats), aquaculture, and others.

By form, it is divided into whole grain, crushed/cracked grain, pellets, mash, and others.

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct/bulk sales, feed mills, retail, online sales, and others. Asia-Pacific is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

Cargill, IncorporatedArcher Daniels Midland Company (ADM)CHS Inc.Bunge LimitedGrainCorp LimitedLouis Dreyfus CompanyForFarmers N.V.Land O'Lakes, Inc.COFCO CorporationAB Agri Ltd Recent Developments

In June 2025, Bühler introduced a Puffing Application Centre as part of its Grain Innovation network. The facility enables customers to develop puffed grain and pulse products, for food, pet food, and feed, through integrated cleaning, puffing, and product finalization under one roof. With energy-efficient equipment (60 kWh per 100 kg), yields exceeding 95%, and lower waste, the centre supports sustainable innovation in plant-based feed and food ingredients.

Segmentation

By Type of GrainCornWheatBarleySorghumOatsRyeOthersBy LivestockPoultrySwineRuminants (Cattle, Sheep, Goats)AquacultureOthersBy FormWhole GrainCrushed/Cracked GrainPelletsMashOthersBy Distribution ChannelDirect/Bulk SalesFeed MillsRetailOnline SalesOthersBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa