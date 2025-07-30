Weapons For Ukraine: Zelensky Approves On Principles Of Agreements With U.S.

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The President announced this in an evening video address , Ukrinform reports.

"We continue working with our partners on weapons supply. The Minister reported on communications within the Ramstein format. We have preserved this format, and I'm deeply grateful to all our partners for its effectiveness. Today, I also approved the main principles of our agreements with America – between Ukraine and the United States – on weapons. These are large-scale agreements. I have discussed them with President Trump, and I am very much counting on us being able to implement them all," Zelensky said.

According to Zelensky, the implementation will strengthen both countries and, therefore, their allies and partners.

He stressed that Ukraine appreciates America's principled steps to put pressure on Russia for the sake of peace.

Shmyhal on heading MoD: I want to help AFU win

"It is precisely now that action is needed to force Russia toward peace. Yes, Moscow wants to keep fighting. But the whole issue comes down to potential, the whole issue comes down to resources for war, to money. That's exactly why sanctions are useful. That's exactly why pressure can work. We are also currently preparing our new talks and our new meetings with our partners at various levels. The goal is the same: to strengthen the positions of Ukraine and everyone striving for peace," the President added.

As reported earlier, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine and the United States continue to maintain an intensive dialogue in the field of defense.

Photo: Office of the President