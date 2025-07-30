How To Get Discounted 2025 Eric Church Concert Tickets Online With Promo Code CITY10 At Capitalcitytickets All Levels Of Seating On Sale

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Score discounted 2025 Eric Church concert tickets online at CapitalCityTickets. Use promo code CITY10 for extra savings on all seating levels and catch the country star live in concert at venues nationwide!"Save on 2025 Eric Church concert tickets with CapitalCityTickets! All seating levels are on sale, including floor, lower, and upper levels. Use promo code CITY10 at checkout to score additional savings on already discounted tickets. Don't miss your chance to see Eric Church live in concert at venues nationwide-secure your tickets online today for the best deals and availability.

Eric Church, the country music superstar known for his electrifying live performances and genre-defying sound, is hitting the road in 2025 with his Free the Machine Tour. Supporting his latest album, Evangeline vs. The Machine, this tour promises unforgettable shows filled with his signature blend of outlaw country, southern rock, and heartfelt storytelling. If you're a fan eager to catch Church live without breaking the bank, this guide will show you how to score discounted 2025 Eric Church tickets using promo codes at CapitalCityTickets, along with a rundown of tour dates and his top singles to get you pumped for the concert experience.

Why Choose CapitalCityTickets for Eric Church Tickets?

CapitalCityTickets is a trusted online marketplace with over 20 years of experience, offering affordable tickets for concerts, sports, and theater events. Here's why it's the go-to platform for securing discounted Eric Church tickets:

Wide Selection: From general admission to floor seats, VIP packages, and pit tickets, CapitalCityTickets offers a variety of seating options for every budget.

Promo Code Savings : Use promo codes like CITY5 to unlock additional discounts at checkout, reducing the cost of your Eric Church tickets.

100% Guarantee : Every ticket purchase is backed by a customer satisfaction guarantee, ensuring authentic tickets and a secure buying process.

Competitive Pricing : CapitalCityTickets keeps prices low by maintaining low overhead costs, passing savings directly to you.

User-Friendly Platform: Easily browse tour dates, seating charts, and ticket prices, with 24/7 customer support available via phone (1-855-514-5624) or live chat.

By leveraging promo codes and exploring the site's extensive inventory, you can snag cheap Eric Church tickets for his 2025 tour at unbeatable prices.

How to Get Discounted 2025 Eric Church Tickets with Promo Codes

Follow these steps to secure the best deals on Eric Church's 2025 Free the Machine Tour tickets at CapitalCityTickets:

Visit CapitalCityTickets : Head to the official website and search for“Eric Church” or navigate to the concert tickets section.

Select Your Tour Date : Browse the list of 2025 tour dates (see below) to find a show near you or at your preferred venue.

Choose Your Seats : Use the venue-specific seating charts to pick seats that match your budget and preferences, from front-row floor seats to affordable upper-level options.

Apply Promo Code : At checkout, enter the promo code CITY5 (or other available codes) in the designated field to see instant savings deducted from your total.

Complete Your Purchase : Provide billing and shipping details, then finalize your order securely. Tickets are delivered via mobile transfer or email for convenience.

Check for Last-Minute Deals : If you're flexible, monitor CapitalCityTickets closer to the event date, as ticket prices may drop for some shows.

Join the Church Choir : For premium access to pit tickets and presale opportunities, consider joining Eric Church's fan club, the Church Choir, which offers exclusive presale codes starting May 5, 2025, at 10 a.m. local time.

By applying promo codes and shopping strategically, you can save significantly on Eric Church tickets while securing great seats for his 2025 tour.

Eric Church 2025 Free the Machine Tour Dates

Eric Church's Free the Machine Tour kicks off in September 2025, hitting major arenas across North America with special guests like Elle King, Marcus King Band, and Charles Wesley Godwin. Here's the confirmed tour schedule based on the latest announcements:

September 12, 2025 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena (with Elle King)

September 13, 2025 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena (with Elle King)

September 18, 2025 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center (with Elle King) On sale May 16

September 19, 2025 – Boston, MA – TD Garden (with Elle King)

September 20, 2025 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center (with Elle King)

September 25, 2025 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center (with Marcus King Band)

September 26, 2025 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum (with Marcus King Band)

September 27, 2025 – Des Moines, IA – Casey's Center (with Marcus King Band)

October 2, 2025 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena (with Marcus King Band)

October 3, 2025 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena (with Marcus King Band)

October 9, 2025 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center (with Marcus King Band)

October 10, 2025 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center (with Marcus King Band)

October 11, 2025 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center (with Marcus King Band)

October 16, 2025 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (with Charles Wesley Godwin)

October 17, 2025 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center (with Charles Wesley Godwin)

October 18, 2025 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena (with Charles Wesley Godwin)

October 30, 2025 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena (with Charles Wesley Godwin)

October 31, 2025 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena (with Charles Wesley Godwin)

November 6, 2025 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena (with Charles Wesley Godwin)

November 7, 2025 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center (with Charles Wesley Godwin)

November 13, 2025 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena (with Charles Wesley Godwin)

November 15, 2025 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome (with Charles Wesley Godwin)

Always check CapitalCityTickets for real-time ticket availability and potential additional tour date announcements.

Top Eric Church Singles to Expect at the 2025 Tour

Eric Church's setlists are known for blending new tracks with fan-favorite hits, delivering a high-energy experience that resonates with his loyal Church Choir fanbase. Based on recent performances and his latest album, here are some top singles you're likely to hear on the Free the Machine Tour:

“Hands of Time” – The lead single from Evangeline vs. The Machine, this song debuted as the most-added track at country radio, showcasing Church's reflective and soulful style.

“Darkest Hour” – Another new release from the 2025 album, this track highlights Church's storytelling prowess with a powerful narrative.

“Springsteen” – A 3x Platinum hit from the album Chief, this nostalgic anthem is a staple in Church's live sets, resonating with fans across generations.

“Drink in My Hand” – Church's first number-one single from Chief, this rowdy crowd-pleaser is guaranteed to get the audience singing along.

“Record Year” – A fan favorite from Mr. Misunderstood, this track blends heartbreak and vinyl nostalgia with Church's signature grit.

“Hell of a View” – A chart-topping hit from his 2021 album Heart, this romantic yet rugged song showcases Church's versatility.

“Smoke a Little Smoke” – From Carolina, this rebellious anthem is a live show highlight, perfect for Church's high-energy performances.

“Johnny” – A new track inspired by The Devil Went Down to Georgia, this song promises to bring a fresh, dynamic edge to the 2025 tour.

“Like a Wrecking Ball” – A sultry, rock-infused hit from The Outsiders, this song is a fan favorite for its bold lyrics and infectious energy.

“How 'Bout You” – An early hit from Sinners Like Me, this track reflects Church's roots and resonates with longtime fans.

Tips for Maximizing Savings and Getting the Best Seats

Act Fast During Presales : Join the Church Choir for early access to tickets, especially pit tickets reserved for premium members to deter scalping.

Monitor Price Drops : Check CapitalCityTickets regularly, as prices can drop 1–3 days before the concert if demand softens.

Compare Seating Options : Use the site's seating charts to balance cost and view-upper-level seats are often cheaper but still offer great experiences.

Stack Discounts : Combine promo codes with already discounted tickets for maximum savings.

Avoid Hidden Fees : CapitalCityTickets's transparent pricing ensures no surprise fees at checkout, unlike some competitors.

Why You Can't Miss Eric Church's 2025 Tour

Eric Church's Free the Machine Tour is set to be a groundbreaking experience, with Church promising shows“different than anything you've ever seen or heard from us before.” With a new album, a roster of talented opening acts, and a setlist packed with hits like“Springsteen” and“Hands of Time,” this tour is a must-see for country music fans. By shopping smart at CapitalCityTickets and using promo codes like CITY5, you can enjoy this unforgettable concert at a fraction of the cost.

Visit CapitalCityTickets today to browse tickets, apply promo codes, and secure your spot at one of the hottest country tours of 2025. Don't wait-tickets are selling fast, and the best deals won't last long!