Deepen Strategic Cooperation Between AI And Intelligent Equipment

As the world enters a new era of intelligent technology, Shandong Chuanghui Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Chuanghui Electronic") and the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (short form UKM) have once again joined hands to promote the deep integration of AI and robotics technology, and implement the strategic blueprint of jointly building the China-Malaysia Intelligent Technology Industry Research Institute.

Following the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement in Malaysia in March, the UKM delegation officially visited the HQ of Chuanghui Electronics on April 20 as follow, and witnessed the new progress of China-Malaysia AI cooperation together with representatives from the Malaysia-China "The Belt and Road" Research Institute, Chuangfu Tianxia, ​​Shifeng International and many scientific research and corporate representatives.

New opportunities for China-Malaysia cooperation under global trends

During the meeting, both parties agreed that AI and robotics are reshaping human society at an unprecedented speed. According to research data, the global AI economy is expected to exceed 15 trillion US dollars in 2030, and the robotics industry is expected to maintain an average annual growth rate of more than 20%. AI technology has been widely used in key industries such as medicine, agriculture, education, and security, especially in disaster response and public services, showing great social value.

Under the dual background of the Belt and Road Initiative and the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia, the scientific and technological cooperation between the two countries is entering a golden period of development. China has leading AI research and development capabilities, while Malaysia enjoys unique geographical, policy and multilingual advantages, and has the potential to radiate to ASEAN. The cooperation between the two sides will accelerate the transformation and implementation of AI achievements in regional markets.

Highlights of strategic cooperation: From laboratory to Industrialization.

On the basis of signing the cooperation agreement in the early stage, this visit further clarified four major cooperation directions:

1. Intelligent equipment research and development: Jointly develop unmanned aerial vehicles and robot dog systems adapted to the Southeast Asian environment, and promote their practical application in scenarios such as agriculture, security, and healthcare.

2 in defense and countermeasures technology: Develop countermeasures with practical combat capabilities in response to potential threats from drones and robots to enhance the level of public security protection.

3. Co-construction of industry standards and certifications: Jointly formulate industry standards and talent assessment systems to promote the standardization and systematization of AI and robotics technologies.

4. Technology Transfer and localization promotion: Relying on the "China-Malaysia Intelligent Technology Industry Research Institute", accelerate the promotion of AI technology in the ASEAN market and the cultivation of local talents.

High-level consensus, work together to promote the internationalization process

The meeting was chaired by Mr. Gao Guangshun, Chairman of Chuanghui Electronics. The UKM delegation included Prof. Rabiah, Dean of the Institute of Visual Informatics, Dr. Riza, Vice Dean, and representatives of the China-Malaysia Cooperation Advisory Group. Other guests attending included:

Dr. Xu Xiaohui, Dean of the Malaysia-China Belt and Road Institute,

Dato Liu Guotai, Chairman of Shifeng International,

Mr. Luo Jingxun, President of Chuangfu Tianxia, ​​

Dr. Li Nansheng, Chairman of Asia Artificial Intelligence Technology Company, etc. The delegation visited the anti-drone system, robot defense technology and AI core component production line at the headquarters of Chuanghui Electronics, and participated in a closed-door meeting to discuss the establishment of a joint laboratory and project incubation mechanism.

Look forward to the Future: Jointly building a China-Malaysia Intelligent Innovation Community

China and Malaysia are actively promoting the following future goals:

Establish a joint AI and robotics laboratory to promote cross-border research and development and technology application;

Establish a joint talent cultivation mechanism and expand the dual-degree courses and enterprise internship platforms;

Build an intelligent technology demonstration zone and promote the replication and popularization of China's industrial experience in Malaysia;

Jointly build an AI ethics and governance standard system and participate in the formulation of international "Trustworthy AI" standards.

Mr. Gao Guangshun, Chairman of Chuanghui Electronics, said: "This is not only a technical cooperation, but also a deep co-creation of the future social form. We look forward to working with UKM to effectively combine China's technological advantages with Malaysia's strategic advantages and inject Chinese and Malaysian wisdom into the global AI industry."