India To Take All Steps To Secure Nat'l Interest As Trump Imposes 25% Tariff
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, July 30 (KUNA) -- India pledged on Wednesday that it will take all steps necessary to secure its national interest after the US President Donald Trump indicated that India will have to pay 25% tariff from August 1.
Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry said that New Delhi has taken note of a statement by the US President on bilateral trade and is studying its implications.
"The government will take all steps necessary to secure our national interest, as has been the case with other trade agreements, including the latest Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement with the UK," noted a ministry statement.
New Delhi also pointed out that it has been engaging with Washington to negotiate a fair, balanced and mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement over the last few months and asserted its commitment to achieve the same.
However, it said that the government attaches utmost importance to protecting and promoting the welfare of (our) farmers, entrepreneurs, and MSMEs.
Trump pointed out that India has always bought a vast majority of military equipment from Russia, and are Russia's largest buyer of energy along with China. (end)
