MINNESOTA TEAMSTERS UNANIMOUSLY AUTHORIZE STRIKE AT SYSCO

Local 120 Members Demand Fair Contract, Prepare to Strike

MINNEAPOLIS, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters at Sysco Minnesota have voted unanimously to authorize a strike if the company fails to deliver a fair contract. The group of over 230 drivers and warehouse workers are demanding wage increases, stronger benefits, and improved working conditions.

"We're not bluffing," said Tom Erickson, President of Teamsters Local 120 and Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "If Sysco doesn't put a serious proposal on the table, our members will be on the picket line. This greedy corporation can either negotiate a fair deal or face the consequences."

The Teamsters represent more than 10,000 Sysco workers nationwide. In recent years, the Teamsters have been forced to launch multiple major strikes after Sysco refused to bargain in good faith. In 2023, Sysco forced Teamsters in Indianapolis and Louisville to strike after failing to present a fair contract. The strike saw picket lines extended to over 1,000 Sysco Teamsters nationwide and ended in record-breaking contracts.

"We're not asking for anything unreasonable," said Ben Alverado, a driver at Sysco and member of Local 120. "Sysco rakes in billions off our labor. If they keep offering crumbs, we're ready to shut them down."

Sysco is one of the largest and most profitable food service companies in the United States. In 2024, it reported $1.95 billion in net profits - up more than 10 percent from the year prior. Local 120 members are demanding a contract that reflects the company's record earnings. The strike authorization gives the union the power to call a work stoppage after the contract expiration date of Friday, August 1.

Teamsters Local 120 proudly represents over 15,000 workers in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota. For more information, go to local120 .

