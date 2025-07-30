Last Rites Of Indian Woman Found Dead In Sharjah Apartment Held In Kerala

The last rites of Athulya Shekar, the 30-year-old Indian woman who was found dead in her Sharjah apartment on July 19, was conducted in her hometown in Kollam district of Kerala on Wednesday afternoon, social workers from the Indian Association Sharjah confirmed to Khaleej Times.

“On the request of the family, a post-mortem was conducted, and the final rites were performed. Her body was repatriated to India on Monday night,” said the social worker.

Recommended For You

Athulya had been living in the UAE for the past few years with her husband, while her 10-year-old daughter was in India.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Authorities had earlier confirmed that she died by suicide. Following her death, legal cases were registered against her husband in India, including charges under the Dowry Prohibition Act and domestic violence. A lookout notice has also been issued for his arrest.

Athulya's death, along with a similar incident involving another Indian woman and her child days earlier, has prompted Sharjah authorities and the Indian Association to introduce confidential counselling sessions to support residents facing family-related challenges.