Ainewsbreaks Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) Launches Enterprise Data Monetization With IBM Watsonx.Ai-Powered Agents

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT) , a platinum partner in IBM Partner Plus, announced the expanded commercialization of its flagship AI agents, DataScore and DataValue, now embedded with IBM watsonx. Designed to turn enterprise data into financial assets, the tools aim to streamline modeling, risk assessment and pricing strategies across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. With generative AI projected to add as much as $4.4 trillion annually to major business sectors, the integration positions Datavault AI to help companies tap into the next wave of AI-driven automation and enterprise data monetization.

The partnership underscores IBM's strategy to accelerate AI adoption in industries including finance, healthcare and entertainment. Datavault AI's three core products - Data Vault Bank, DataScore and DataValue - provide a full ecosystem for data valuation and compliance, with Data Vault Bank expected to debut in late 2025 to convert enterprise data into tradable assets. Together, Datavault AI and IBM aim to help organizations unlock the value of their information assets while enabling secure, compliant and scalable data monetization.

Datavault AI (Nasdaq: DVLT) is leading the way in AI experience, valuation, and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA(R), ADIO(R) and Sumerian(R) patented technologies and industry first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange(R) (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image, and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI's technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR. Learn more about Datavault AI at .

