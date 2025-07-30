The Szczerba Group: How A Wilmington Duo Turned Their Real Estate Vision Into Reality

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

By Mark McCaffrey, Chief Financial Officer at GoDaddy

Throughout my time at GoDaddy , I've had the pleasure of meeting some pretty remarkable entrepreneurs. I've heard stories of passion-driven leaps of faith, unexpected pivots, creative problem-solving and the kind of perseverance that turns ideas into something meaningful.

I recently chatted with Rachel and Andrew Szczerba, the husband-and-wife duo behind The Szczerba Group , a real estate team based in Wilmington, Delaware. As business owners, parents and partners, Rachel and Andrew's story is one of balance and intention.

Rachel began her career teaching in New Jersey, while Andrew worked in sales after a stint in the NFL. They met at a real estate convention in New Orleans, bonded over their shared ambition and eventually decided to plant roots in Wilmington as both husband and wife and business partners. It was a move that made sense personally and professionally - according to GoDaddy Small Business Research Lab data, Wilmington is one of the most entrepreneurial cities in the U.S.

The pair launched The Szczerba Group in 2020, mere months before COVID-19 turned the housing market on its head. As people spent more time in their homes and interest rates dropped, the demand for housing skyrocketed. Weekday showings suddenly felt like busy Saturday open houses, and 20 offers per home became the new norm.

Yet the chaos revealed their complementary strengths as they navigated interest-rate swings, inventory shortages and historically tight timelines (all while welcoming two children, I must add!). As Andrew thrived in the field, Rachel doubled down on tech, testing five other website building platforms before landing on GoDaddy.

As an almost 100% referral-based business, first impressions are critical. Rachel built theszczerbagroup herself, incorporating clever additions like downloadable buyers' guides and individual property pages with customized QR codes - turning yard signs into digital brochures. Their website, paired with 5-star reviews and a memorable brand, tells prospective clients they're in capable hands right off the bat.

Rachel and Andrew have no plans to slow down. They hope to expand into higher-end property listings and thoughtfully build the systems and processes needed to support growth - all without sacrificing the personalized, white-glove service their clients have come to expect.

Conversations with customers like the Szczerbas shape how we innovate at GoDaddy. Their experience underscores a truth I've seen many times: technology can't replace entrepreneurial grit - it amplifies it. By making digital tools intuitive and support accessible, we empower entrepreneurs to build, grow and do what they love.

To Rachel and Andrew: thank you for trusting GoDaddy to support your business. We're honored to be in your corner.