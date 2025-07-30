Frederick Wildman & Sons And Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits Enter 5-Year Contract And Launch Expanding Partnership In California, Illinois And Pennsylvania

NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frederick Wildman & Sons, a premier importer and distributor of fine wines and specialty spirits, is pleased to announce a new 5-year contract and enhanced sales agreement with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer's) across California, Illinois, and Pennsylvania on additional brands.

"We are excited to deepen our relationship with Southern Glazer's in California, Illinois, and Pennsylvania," said Matt Munn, President & COO, Frederick Wildman & Sons. "Their reach in both on and off‐premise channels - from fine‐dining establishments to boutique wine shops - makes them a perfect fit for our curated wines and spirits."

"We're thrilled to be expanding our national alignment with such an important importer in three major beverage alcohol markets-California, Illinois and Pennsylvania" commented Cindy Leonard, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Fine Wine, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. "We are fortunate to be in a position to continue to help grow their world-class brands and build on what has already been a successful two-decades long relationship."

California, Illinois and Pennsylvania Expansion

Under this expanded agreement, Southern Glazer's will become the exclusive distributor for Frederick Wildman's full-ranging distinguished portfolio in both Northern and Southern California, Illinois and Pennsylvania. This agreement builds on the companies' longstanding collaboration in other U.S. markets, including with its fine wines in California, Illinois and Pennsylvania that are already represented by Southern Glazer's Signature Fine Wine & Spirits division. Frederick Wildman will be able to tap into Southern Glazer's highly trained sales force, deep market expertise, and premium retailer relationships throughout the Golden State.

About Frederick Wildman & Sons

Founded in 1934, Frederick Wildman & Sons is an historic New York based fine wine importer and distributor renowned for importing and marketing some of the world's finest wines and spirits. With a portfolio spanning groundbreaking estates from France, Italy, Argentina, and California, the company serves fine‐wine retailers, sommeliers, and spirit lovers nationwide. The portfolio includes more than 75 brands, including: Pol Roger, Olivier Leflaive, Pascal Jolivet, Château Fuissé, Famille Hugel, Chartreuse, Chateau Mont Redon, as well as Cantine Riunite, and the fine wines of Gruppo Italiano Vini including Nino Negri, Santi and Re Manfredi. For more information, visit frederickwildman

About Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits is the world's preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, building brands for moments that matter. The multi-generational, family-owned Company has operations in 47 U.S. markets and Canada, as well as brokerage operations through its Southern Glazer's Travel Retail Sales & Export Division in the Caribbean, Central and South America. In 2025, Southern Glazer's was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and America's Greatest Workplaces for Women. Southern Glazer's urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit . Follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram @sgwinespirits.

